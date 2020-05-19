Elastic Launches New Purchase Options for Elasticsearch Service on the Google Cloud Marketplace

Bringing New Premium Monthly and Annual Subscriptions Options to Google Cloud Users

Launching new subscription and billing options integrated with Google Cloud Marketplace.

Providing enterprise-level Elasticsearch Service deployments, complete with the highest grade of customer support.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. & AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elastic N.V. (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, today announced new ways to purchase Elasticsearch Service through the Google Cloud Marketplace. Discovering Elasticsearch Service is now easier through the Google Cloud console, and customers can now access monthly Gold and Platinum premium subscriptions, as well as annual Elasticsearch Service subscriptions within the Google Cloud Marketplace.

The Elasticsearch Service Gold and Platinum monthly and annual subscriptions include advanced features such as machine learning, alerting, and advanced customer support. With premium subscriptions, enterprises will receive access to higher levels of customer support, ensuring they can easily deploy and manage Elastic solutions with expert assistance and guidance. In addition, organizations can continue to leverage their Google Cloud committed spend, as well as consolidate their invoices with other Google Cloud services when purchasing Elasticsearch Service subscriptions.

Google recently recognized Elastic as its 2019 Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year for Data Management. In addition, Elastic has further expanded its integrations with Google, adding support for three new Google Cloud regions in Finland, the Netherlands, and Taiwan, bringing the total number of supported regions to 16 globally.

Supporting Quotes:

“Google Cloud’s commitment to open source solutions, like Elasticsearch, makes it easy for customers to quickly build and use applications, in an accessible, cloud-native experience,” said Manvinder Singh, Director, Partnerships at Google Cloud. “We selected Elastic as our 2019 Technology Partner of the Year for Data Management because of Elastic’s success in helping customers on GCP, the seamless product experience they provide and their deep commitment to helping customers use the power of search in a free and open environment.”

“We are forging a deep partnership with Google Cloud that transforms business problems into customized solutions adapted for Enterprise Search, Observability and Security,” said Craig Griffin, VP, Business Development, Elastic. “The deep integration of Elasticsearch Service on Google Cloud Platform (GCP) offers customers a native, more seamless user experience while making it easier for global enterprise customers to build upon our free and open technology.”

Read the blog to learn more about the Google Cloud Marketplace update.

About Elastic:

Elastic is a search company built on a free and open heritage. Everyone can get started with Elastic products and solutions quickly and frictionlessly. Elastic offers three solutions for enterprise search, observability, and security built on one technology stack that can be deployed anywhere. From finding documents to monitoring infrastructure to hunting for threats, Elastic makes data usable in real time and at scale. Thousands of organizations worldwide, including Cisco, eBay, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft, The Mayo Clinic, NASA, The New York Times, Wikipedia, and Verizon, use Elastic to power mission-critical systems. Founded in 2012, Elastic is a distributed company with Elasticians around the globe. Learn more at elastic.co.

Elastic and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Elastic N.V. and its subsidiaries. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

