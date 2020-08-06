Edgeworth Analytics, NFLPA Launch COVID-19 Online Dashboard to Track Risk Levels in Team Cities

Built on Johns Hopkins University Open Data, Dashboard Delivers Weekly Safety Guidance to NFLPA Members

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Edgeworth Analytics generated a new, interactive dashboard map for the NFL Players Association (NFLPA) to track coronavirus cases in U.S. cities with NFL teams. The dashboard, now live on the NFLPA website will update every Monday through the start of the season.

The NFLPA has a track record of relying on data analytics to advocate for player safety while informing players of risks, and this dashboard is the latest example. Created by Washington, D.C.-based Edgeworth Analytics, the tool uses county-level data on novel coronavirus cases collected by Johns Hopkins University from its Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases. The information is compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering and pulled from data sets held by Johns Hopkins, the Red Cross, the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“During this pandemic, organizations of all kinds are left to answer complex questions about the safety of their employees and members. Using data to answer those questions is key,” said John Johnson, CEO and Co-Founder of Edgeworth Analytics. “Through the analysis of county-level data on cases, Edgeworth can illustrate virus spread through NFL cities and surrounding areas, showing which teams have the highest and lowest risks. We’re proud to lend our data analytics capabilities to the NFLPA as it works to protect its players.”

“The health and safety of our players comes first. We launched this dashboard to be transparent with our members about the risk of COVID-19 in their communities and in playing football,” said DeMaurice Smith, Executive Director of the NFLPA. “Not only will it play a critical role in keeping our players informed, but it will guide our decision-making as the 2020-2021 season approaches. The impact of the novel coronavirus has been unprecedented, but our members can count on the NFLPA to continue deploying data-driven approaches to keep them safe.”

Edgeworth’s tool is a core component of the NFLPA’s dedicated COVID-19 website, which is regularly updated to inform players about returning to work, testing and novel coronavirus-related protocols for players, teams and facilities.

The dashboard includes both national and individual pages for each NFL team. The national page shows a breakdown of how NFL markets compare to each other and the rest of the nation, with each team’s home market highlighted on the map.

Additionally, each NFL team’s page on the dashboard shows:

A map of the counties that are in the metropolitan statistical area of the franchise;

One graph of cumulative cases in the metropolitan area, as well as a second graph of new cases reported daily to provide information on growth trends; and

The number of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people, the 14-day average of new daily cases per 100,000 people, cumulative COVID-19-related deaths per 100,000 people and the 14-day average of new COVID-19-related deaths per 100,000 people for the team’s metropolitan area, state and nationally.

About Edgeworth Analytics

Edgeworth Analytics makes data analysis accessible and easy to understand for practitioners across a range of business services—including human resources and marketing—as well as in government, media, and polling. Our consulting service team works closely with clients to deliver key insights and targeted recommendations, while providing a working understanding of sound data analysis long after the project ends. Our teaching program equips professionals to become comfortable with data and to better understand their KPIs and dashboards. For more, please visit https://edgeworthanalytics.com/.

About the NFL Players Association

The National Football League Players Association is the union for professional football players in the National Football League. Established in 1956, the NFLPA has a long history of assuring proper recognition and representation of players’ interests. The NFLPA has shown that it will do whatever is necessary to assure that the rights of players are protected—including ceasing to be a union, if necessary, as it did in 1989. In 1993, the NFLPA again was officially recognized as the union representing the players and negotiated a landmark Collective Bargaining Agreement with the NFL. The current CBA will govern the sport through the 2030 NFL season.

