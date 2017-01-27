Ebates Snaps Up Cartera Commerce

SAN FRANCISCO — Ebates, a website that offers cash back shopping online, has acquired Cartera Commerce, a leading provider of loyalty marketing solutions and rewards programs that increase revenue and customer loyalty. Ebates is a subsidiary of the Japanese Internet services company Rakuten. Terms of the deal weren’t announced.

The acquisition will strengthen Ebates’ portfolio of loyalty marketing offerings and provide new programs to customers through Cartera’s established loyalty marketing platform.

“Ebates has demonstrated success as a leading independent loyalty marketer and has built its brand around providing the best service to retailers and consumers,” said Tom Beecher, CEO of Cartera Commerce. “We are excited to leverage Ebates’ expertise and solutions to enhance the loyalty marketing services we provide to our clients – and to work together on new and exciting offerings for our customers.”

Headquartered in Lexington, MA, Cartera Commerce provides a comprehensive and performance-based offer platform for merchants, card issuers, airline frequent flyer programs and loyalty programs. Cartera partners with companies who use loyalty programs to reward their customers and helps those customers earn more rewards by shopping with online stores through Cartera-run, partner-branded websites. Cartera works with 5 of the top 10 U.S. credit card issuers and 5 of the 6 largest U.S. airlines, and since its inception, has given away more than 20 billion points and miles. Cartera will continue operations in Lexington, and Beecher will remain in his position as CEO.

“Ebates is thrilled to join forces with an industry leader like Cartera to provide even richer opportunities to our customers,” said Kevin H. Johnson, CEO of Ebates. “We are both working on similar opportunities and together we will be able to provide ever more compelling rewards and offers to consumers as well as more effective marketing programs to our clients.”

Ebates is a loyalty marketplace where shoppers can buy millions of products from over 2,000 major retailers and earn cash back on every purchase. Since its launch in 1999, Ebates members have earned nearly $1 billion in rewards and saved billions more by taking advantage of coupons, free shipping, and other promotions offered to Ebates members.