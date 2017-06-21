EaseCentral Scores $6.5 Million

SAN FRANCISCO — EaseCentral, a Software-as-a-Service platform solution for benefits & HR, has closed a $6.5 million Series A funding round led by Propel Venture Partners and followed by existing investors Freestyle Capital, Compound, Upside Partnership, and Transmedia Capital. The company plans to use the funds to achieve its goal to bring benefits and HR online for every small and medium-sized business.

This Series A round brings EaseCentral’s total funding to $11.5 million.

The announcement coincides with EaseCentral’s launch of two new offerings for health insurance brokers: an employee-facing mobile app and an integration with ADP enabling seamless payroll functionality.

Since launching on the West Coast in 2015, the company has seen more than 30,000 small businesses and one million employee users onboard after just two years.

Headquartered in San Francisco, the company also operates a quickly growing office in Las Vegas.

This latest round of funding will help EaseCentral scale nationally, allowing its service to be accessed by brokers in additional states across the country. A New York City office is slated to open in the fall of 2017. The company is currently hiring sales, engineering, and marketing roles in all three locations to continue building out the company’s service offerings. The funds will also help grow the company’s core product services including additional HR partnerships and electronic data interchange (EDI) integrations to help brokers streamline their services even further.

“EaseCentral turns every broker into a supercharged digital broker. Even the smallest agency will be able to bring its expertise to a digital platform with accurate, up-to-date information, making open enrollment periods far less stressful for benefits managers and employees,” says Ryan Gilbert, partner at Propel Venture Partners. “We’re excited to partner with the EaseCentral team. They know insurance and have coupled their first-hand experience in this complex market with the technical strength and vision to rapidly advance the whole industry.”