BusinessWire

Earnix Expands Its Boston Office and Welcomes Two New Hires

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on Earnix Expands Its Boston Office and Welcomes Two New Hires

The announcement comes as Earnix accelerates on its strong growth trajectory in the North American and European markets

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Earnix, a leading provider of advanced rating, pricing and product personalization solutions for insurers and banks, announced the expansion of its Boston office in response to rapidly increasing global demand for its solutions. In conjunction with the expansion, Earnix also announced the hiring of two new executives to support its growth in the region, Danny Weber, Head of Business Development and David Howland, Chief Marketing Officer.


Earnix’s smarter business velocity solutions address consumers’ changing needs in real-time while increasing responsiveness of the financial services industry to the uncertain market dynamics. It’s a win-win for insurers, banks and consumers,” said Udi Ziv, CEO at Earnix. “With the significant expansion of our office and the addition of two new key hires, we are advancing our ability to help insurers and banks maintain customer loyalty and improve the customer experience, at the pace that today’s market requires.”

I am thrilled to join the team of experts at Earnix as we work to demonstrate the proven transformative impact of our solutions - aligning business strategy with consumer needs and preferences,” said Danny Weber.

In his new role as Head of Business Development, Danny will spearhead Earnix’s strategic new business initiatives to support the company’s growth objectives. Before joining Earnix, Danny served as CEO and Co-Founder of KYC Station, an innovative advanced customer identity verification platform for financial services.

I am excited to join Earnix’s team of exceptional professionals,” said David Howland. “Successful deployments across global markets have generated significant interest in Earnix’s revolutionary capabilities. We have a unique opportunity to demonstrate our ability to transform the industry and help insurers and banks better serve their customers.”

As CMO, David will be responsible for extending the awareness of Earnix’s unique value proposition and scaling the company’s market impact. Before joining Earnix, David served as CMO for both Questback and Longview Solutions after a successful tenure leading the global brand and digital marketing for Nasdaq.

About Earnix:

Earnix enables insurers and banks to provide prices and personalized products that are faster, smarter, and safer. With Earnix, insurers and banks offer personalized value to every customer, every time, fully-aligned with the corporate business strategy, goals, and objectives. Our solutions offer systemized, enterprise-wide value with ultra-fast ROI. With numerous customers spanning the five continents, Earnix consistently innovates for banks and insurers around the globe since 2001. We have offices in the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Israel.


Contacts

Media:
Katarina Matic, Montieth & Company
917-853-1105, kmatic@montiethco.com

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

RedBird Announces Agreement to Sell N3 to Accenture

Posted on Author Business Wire

Sale of tech-enabled sales solutions provider represents successful outcome for RedBird
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–RedBird Capital Partners (“RedBird”) and N3 (the “Company”) announced today an agreement to sell N3 to Accenture (NYSE: ACN). Terms of t…
BusinessWire

Valamis’ Global Survey Reveals the State of L&D in 2019

Posted on Author Business Wire

With a total of 2,112 responses from entry-level to C-Suite Executives in organizations within over 20 industries, the global survey comparison presents the attitudes, obstacles, and tools in use for learning and knowledge development in the US, Germa…
BusinessWire

United States IoT in Automotive Market Report 2019-2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Posted on Author Business Wire

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “US IoT in Automotive Market 2019-2025” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The United States IoT in Automotive Market is expected to witness a significant growth with the CAGR of approximately 20%…