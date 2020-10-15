Earnix Expands Its Boston Office and Welcomes Two New Hires

The announcement comes as Earnix accelerates on its strong growth trajectory in the North American and European markets

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Earnix, a leading provider of advanced rating, pricing and product personalization solutions for insurers and banks, announced the expansion of its Boston office in response to rapidly increasing global demand for its solutions. In conjunction with the expansion, Earnix also announced the hiring of two new executives to support its growth in the region, Danny Weber, Head of Business Development and David Howland, Chief Marketing Officer.

“ Earnix’s smarter business velocity solutions address consumers’ changing needs in real-time while increasing responsiveness of the financial services industry to the uncertain market dynamics. It’s a win-win for insurers, banks and consumers,” said Udi Ziv, CEO at Earnix. “ With the significant expansion of our office and the addition of two new key hires, we are advancing our ability to help insurers and banks maintain customer loyalty and improve the customer experience, at the pace that today’s market requires.”

“ I am thrilled to join the team of experts at Earnix as we work to demonstrate the proven transformative impact of our solutions - aligning business strategy with consumer needs and preferences,” said Danny Weber.

In his new role as Head of Business Development, Danny will spearhead Earnix’s strategic new business initiatives to support the company’s growth objectives. Before joining Earnix, Danny served as CEO and Co-Founder of KYC Station, an innovative advanced customer identity verification platform for financial services.

“ I am excited to join Earnix’s team of exceptional professionals,” said David Howland. “ Successful deployments across global markets have generated significant interest in Earnix’s revolutionary capabilities. We have a unique opportunity to demonstrate our ability to transform the industry and help insurers and banks better serve their customers.”

As CMO, David will be responsible for extending the awareness of Earnix’s unique value proposition and scaling the company’s market impact. Before joining Earnix, David served as CMO for both Questback and Longview Solutions after a successful tenure leading the global brand and digital marketing for Nasdaq.

About Earnix:

Earnix enables insurers and banks to provide prices and personalized products that are faster, smarter, and safer. With Earnix, insurers and banks offer personalized value to every customer, every time, fully-aligned with the corporate business strategy, goals, and objectives. Our solutions offer systemized, enterprise-wide value with ultra-fast ROI. With numerous customers spanning the five continents, Earnix consistently innovates for banks and insurers around the globe since 2001. We have offices in the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Israel.

