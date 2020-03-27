E2open Transportation Management Systems Recognized in 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for TMS

E2open improved its position on both the Ability to Execute as well as Completeness of Vision axis among vendors for two consecutive years

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--E2open, the one place in the cloud to run your supply chain, has been recognized by Gartner as a Challenger in the 2020 Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems (TMS). We believe E2open continues to show significant improvements in its position as a dynamic solution provider delivering transportation management, global trade compliance and visibility, all on a single platform powered by a network of logistics service providers. We are confident E2open's position validates our great strides in the market.

"We are proud to offer the industry's fastest to deploy and easiest to use TMS for both large as well as medium enterprises as Cloud Logistics," said Michael Farlekas, president and chief executive officer of E2open. "We have built a TMS that can manage transportation execution, collaboration and business intelligence. With new and enhanced functionality, we enable our customers to support evolving consumer needs in an increasingly competitive market. Real-time visibility into fast, efficient shipping operations is vital for supply chain success."

Gartner's TMS Magic Quadrant for TMS report positions vendors within a quadrant based on their completeness of vision and ability to execute. Gartner also notes vendor's capabilities with a maturity-based approach up to Stage 5 based on network orchestration and customer value capabilities.

"We continue to add more functionality to help shippers, carriers, 3PLs and ports improve their financial performance, drive operational excellence and have peace of mind in this turbulent environment,” said Pawan Joshi, executive vice president of product management and strategy for E2open. "E2open’s transportation management solution is powered by our network of reusable connections to a wide range of logistics, supply chain and channel ecosystem partners including the largest ocean carrier network which handles more than 26 percent of global bookings. The result is a single platform, across all modes, to manage transportation, execute bookings, monitor shipping status, incorporate predictive ETAs, understand business implications of delays and take corrective action.”

In addition to this recognition in the transportation and logistics area, E2open's platform, which includes applications covering channel management, planning, global trade, manufacturing and supply management, has also been recognized in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Multienterprise Supply Chain Business Networks (November 2018) and Magic Quadrant for S&OP System of Differentiation (May 2019).

Efficient, agile business operations call for fast, intuitive and easy-to-use tools for planning and execution that converge functionality and trading parties across the entire channel and supply chain. E2open is uniquely positioned to help companies of all sizes facing the ongoing global economic and trade challenges require a well-planned strategy and careful coordination across the end-to-end channel and supply chain.

Source: Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems, Bart De Muynck | Brock Johns | Oscar Sanchez Duran, 25 March 2020.

About Cloud Logistics by E2open

Cloud Logistics by E2open (Cloud Logistics) provides innovative and easy-to-use technology that powers transportation logistics solutions for the global supply chain market. Cloud Logistics' TMS offers a modern, intuitive user experience to simplify carrier selection, load tendering, communication and payment while increasing visibility and offering real-time reporting. The cloud-based tool is easy to implement and offers a rapid-deployment TMS that can go live in as little as one day. Cloud Logistics makes the complexities of order collaboration, communication and international transportation management simple and beneficial for companies of any size. The TMS includes a unique user experience, customizable alerts, social technology for business and a mobile application designed specifically for carriers. For more information about Cloud Logistics for mid-market companies, please visit www.gocloudlogistics.com.

About E2open

At E2open, we're creating a more connected, intelligent supply chain. It starts with sensing and responding to real-time demand, supply and delivery constraints. Bringing together data from customers, distribution channels, suppliers, contract manufacturers and logistics partners, our collaborative and agile supply chain platform enables companies to use data in real time, with artificial intelligence and machine learning to drive smarter decisions. All this complex information is delivered in a single view that encompasses your demand, supply and logistics ecosystems. E2open is changing everything. Demand. Supply. Delivered. Visit www.e2open.com.

