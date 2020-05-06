E2open Positioned as a Leader with the Highest Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Multienterprise Supply Chain Business Networks Report

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--E2open, the one place in the cloud to run your supply chain, has been placed by Gartner in the Leaders quadrant with the highest position in its 2020 Magic Quadrant for Multienterprise Supply Chain Business Networks. Gartner examined the multi-enterprise network landscape and evaluated each vendor’s ability to execute and completeness of vision. In the Leaders quadrant, E2open is positioned highest on the ability to execute and furthest on the completeness of vision.

In the two years since Gartner published this Magic Quadrant in 2018, E2open thinks multi-enterprise networks have been recognized as the foundation for digital transformation and the convergence of planning and execution. E2open believes it is uniquely positioned to help firms on their digital transformation journey as a leader in multi-enterprise networks, planning and execution.

“To execute with greater resiliency and agility, the industry is shifting from legacy ERP-centric supply chains to modern, networked supply chains," said Michael Farlekas, president and chief executive officer of E2open. “The most sophisticated enterprises realize that the outdated ERP-centric architecture is incompatible with the speed and agility needed to win in all environments – a networked supply chain architecture is required. E2open provides the largest and most sophisticated supply chain business network connected to the most partner ecosystems, providing the holistic end-to-end capabilities companies need now more than ever. We are delighted that Gartner has recognized E2open as a Leader in this area.”

To qualify as a multi-enterprise supply chain business network, providers must offer a cohesive platform that combines both a network as well as applications. While many vendors offer supply chain management applications or network services, few offer both. E2open leads the market with the broadest and most comprehensive offering in both areas. In addition to having the largest supply and logistics network, E2open is the only provider that connects channel distribution and global trade ecosystems. It also has the widest range of applications to holistically plan and execute all aspects of the end-to-end channel and supply chain operations.

For multi-enterprise business networks, size and scope of the network and application footprint matters. Reusable connections to ecosystem partners provide an efficient (cost and time) as well as a scalable way to interact with all parties across all tiers of the extended supply chain. The availability of reusable network connections, artificial intelligence to systematically make data decision-grade, and an integrated suite of applications overcome the traditional barriers that make point-to-point connections and one-off integrations economically prohibitive at scale.

Supply and demand are highly dependent on each other and E2open is the only network ecosystem that combines both, natively, on one platform. The ability to connect to internal enterprises and four ecosystems – demand, supply, logistics and global trade – makes E2open best positioned to create a complete digital twin of the physical supply chain so that clients can make business decisions that are end-to-end and fully informed. As a flexible platform, clients can start in one functional area and seamlessly expand both network and application coverage to meet immediate business planning and/or execution needs and grow through to complete digital transformation.

“Siloed decisions and actions enhance performance of a specific functional area or organization and tend to benefit one party at the expense of others,” said Pawan Joshi, executive vice president of product management and strategy at E2open. “Multi-enterprise networks serve as the foundation to holistically evaluate opportunities and disruptions and then execute relevant actions across the end-to-end supply chain. This creates shared value for brand owners and partners alike, fostering a healthy channel and supply chain ecosystem. We believe these network centric long-term trading relationships built through shared value are critical for agility, resiliency and sustainable economic performance”.

Source: Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Multienterprise Supply Chain Business Networks, Christian Titze | William McNeill | Bart De Muynck, May 4 2020.

