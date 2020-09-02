E2open Named a Leader in the 2020 Nucleus Control Tower Value Matrix for Sixth Consecutive Year

Largest network and significant additions in logistics and global trade prove key factors in maintaining leadership position

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--E2open, the one place in the cloud to run your supply chain, has once again been positioned by Nucleus Research as a Leader in the 2020 edition of the Control Tower Value Matrix – improving its position in usability and remaining the strongest in functionality for three years running. Nucleus has named E2open as a Leader since the inception of the report in 2015.

According to the report, E2open aims to simplify the concept of supply chain control towers for customers by unifying all management capabilities under its single operating platform and Harmony® User Experience. The resulting clarity enables organizations to quickly make data-informed decisions across all levels of their operational ecosystem including suppliers, global trade and logistics and channel partners. E2open’s flexibility and scalability are often cited as differentiators in competitive deals, while the vendor’s partner network is one of the largest in the world with more than 200,000 members.

“The current Covid-19 crisis has exposed the importance of end-to-end visibility and control to build the resiliency required to manage risk and the agility to capture growth in increasingly uncertain markets,” said Michael Farlekas, president and chief executive officer of E2open. “The ability to quickly recognize disruptive events within any tier of the extended supply or demand network, understand the business impact and take corrective measures has never been more important. This requires real-time data from all supply chain ecosystems, a full suite of applications and robust Artificial Intelligence (AI). Data without applications and AI is useless, as are applications and AI without data. E2open’s strategy has been to bring them all together on a single operating platform, powered by the world’s largest network.”

The report emphasizes that E2open has maintained its vigorous development schedule with a larger emphasis on integrating new capabilities and acquisitions into its broad ecosystem. E2open’s recent additions of Amber Road, a global trade management specialist, and INTTRA®, an ocean shipping network provider, has opened up many new opportunities for routing and logistics optimization and enables clients to conduct additional layers of their supply chain operations.

“Gone are the days when the traditional approach of deploying multiple functional control towers with an overlay control tower was sufficient – it just perpetuated siloed thinking,” said Pawan Joshi, executive vice president of product management and strategy. “The new level of agility and resiliency required to efficiently capitalize on growth opportunities and manage large disruptions needs information across the entire supply chain. This data allows for the timely understanding of overall business impacts and cross-functional workflows to ensure the execution of pointed actions that maximize service and financial performance. Our platform natively enables these, often marketed as a Control Tower, capabilities to meet clients’ immediate needs and grow with them as business processes mature.”

Nucleus Research’s Control Tower Value Matrix is designed for consumers and prospects to understand what a vendor is bringing to market today and what to expect in the future. According to the report, E2open is “well-positioned to deliver on the end-to-end visibility and control required of modern control tower solutions.”

