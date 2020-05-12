Dynatrace to Present at the 48th Annual J.P. Morgan TMC Conference

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dynatrace (NYSE: DT), the market-leading software intelligence provider, purpose-built for dynamic multi-clouds, today announced that John Van Siclen, CEO and Kevin Burns, CFO are scheduled to virtually present at the 48th Annual J.P. Morgan Technology, Media, and Communications Conference on Thursday, May 14th, 2020 at 10:50 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast, as well as the replay of this presentation will be accessible from the Events and Presentations section of Dynatrace’s website at https://ir.dynatrace.com.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace provides software intelligence to simplify cloud complexity and accelerate digital transformation. With advanced observability, AI, and continuous automation, our all-in-one platform provides precise answers about the performance of applications, the underlying infrastructure and the experience of all users to enable organizations to innovate faster, collaborate efficiently, and deliver more value with dramatically less effort. That’s why many of the world’s largest enterprises trust Dynatrace to modernize and automate cloud operations, release better software faster, and deliver unrivaled digital experiences.

