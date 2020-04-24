Dynatrace Received Highest Scores Across Five of Six Use Cases in Latest Gartner Critical Capabilities for Application Performance Monitoring Report

Company’s Software Intelligence Platform evaluated in a field of fifteen vendors

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Software intelligence company, Dynatrace (NYSE: DT), today announced its Software Intelligence Platform scored number one in five of six use cases in a field of fifteen vendors analyzed by Gartner in its latest Critical Capabilities for Application Performance Monitoring (APM) report. A complimentary copy of this report is available here.

“We always appreciate the independent recognition of others, especially from a high-quality analyst firm like Gartner. We are honored but not surprised. We believe earning the top spot in five of six critical capabilities use cases is a direct result of the bold move we made several years ago to reinvent our platform for the dynamic, multi-cloud world emerging today,” said John Van Siclen, Dynatrace CEO. “We made a conscious decision to move away from a ‘suite of tools’ approach, which is still common in the market, to a unified platform with advanced automation and AI-assistance as core capabilities. This is essential for companies looking to do more with less. APM, while very important to us and our customers, is simply one dimension of use cases we now support with our platform.”

The Critical Capabilities for Application Performance Monitoring report, published April 22, 2020, evaluated fifteen vendors on six use cases. As the report details, Dynatrace® received the highest scores for the CloudOps, DevOps Release, IT Operations, Application Support, and Application Development use cases.

This research focuses on the competitiveness of APM software products with respect to key functional dimensions. This analysis complements the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring, which defines the market and highlights a broad set of factors, including corporate viability, vision, marketing, and the geographic focus of the vendors that offer APM software products. In the latest Magic Quadrant for APM, also published April 22, 2020, Gartner named Dynatrace a Leader, with the furthest overall position for Completeness of Vision. A complimentary copy of this report is available here.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace provides software intelligence to simplify cloud complexity and accelerate digital transformation. With advanced observability, AI and complete automation, our all-in-one platform provides answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying infrastructure, and the experience of all users. That’s why many of the world’s largest enterprises trust Dynatrace® to modernize and automate cloud operations, release better software faster, and deliver unrivaled digital experiences.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

