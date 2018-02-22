Dynamic Signal Rounds Up $36.5 Million

SAN BRUNO — Dynamic Signal, a developer of an Employee Communication and Engagement platform, has raised $36.5 million in growth financing, bringing the company’s total funding to $88 million. Participants in this round include Adams Street Partners, Akkadian Ventures, Cisco Investments, Focus Opportunity Fund, Founders Circle Capital, Microsoft Ventures, Rembrandt Venture Partners, Time Warner Investments, Trinity Ventures, and Venrock. The new funding will help drive company growth and innovation to expand the platform’s capabilities, further providing a solution to the urgent business problem of connecting with the most valuable assets of the enterprise, employees.

“Employees are an organization’s most valued asset and communication with them is mission critical. But in today’s enterprise, communication is broken,” said Dynamic Signal CEO and co-founder, Russ Fradin. “Technology has changed the way we consume information. Eighty-five percent of U.S. adults now get their news on a mobile device, and more than 50 percent of the U.S. workforce does not have a corporate email address. The rapid adoption we’ve experienced is evidence that organizations recognize how significantly employee expectations for communication have radically outpaced enterprise communication practices. We’re proud to be leading this $5 billion market by providing the most comprehensive Employee Communication and Engagement Platform available today.”

More informed employees outperform their peers by 77 percent, but only 14 percent of communicators are confident in their ability to measure their efforts to inform employees (CEB, now Gartner). To solve this, Dynamic Signal modernizes, streamlines and measures all types of employee communication, those created in the platform and those originating in the many integrations already supported by Dynamic Signal – including widely used systems of record (HRIS, CRM, SSO, Identity Management, etc.), Intranet providers and collaboration/social networking tools such as Facebook, Slack and Yammer. The investment will fund an expansion of Dynamic Signal’s product functionality and deeper integrations with enterprise systems.

The new capital will support the company’s aggressive hiring plans which include staffing newly established Seattle and Chicago offices, as well as growing existing offices in London, New York, and Silicon Valley. Dynamic Signal expects to more than double its headcount in 2018 to meet the growing market demand for its leading employee communication and engagement platform.