DXC Technology Update on Xchanging Ransomware Attack

TYSONS, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--With its investigation into the previously disclosed (July 5, 2020) ransomware attack on a subset of its subsidiary, Xchanging, nearly complete, DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) today provided an update on the incident. DXC has confirmed containment of the incident in the immediate days following identification with minimal impact on Xchanging customers; no loss of DXC or Xchanging customer data; no impact on the wider Xchanging or DXC IT estates; and full restoration of Xchanging customer operations. Additionally:

DXC teams worked with affected Xchanging customers to restore access to their operating environments as quickly as possible and shared Indicators of Compromise (IOCs) and other relevant technical information;

The forensic review and investigation has involved appropriate law enforcement and cyber defense authorities and independent cyber security firms including Mandiant/FireEye;

There were no indications of previous infection, spread beyond initially impacted Xchanging systems, or continued infection by the threat actor;

There is currently no evidence that Xchanging, DXC or customer data was compromised or lost; and

Along with ongoing systems monitoring, DXC is continuously investing in and enhancing its cyber detection and response capabilities to effectively manage risk and safeguard customer and its IT estates with the continued growth of malicious cybersecurity attacks.

Xchanging is primarily an insurance managed services business that operates on a standalone basis.

