BusinessWire

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call; Participating in an Upcoming Investor Conference

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on Dun & Bradstreet Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call; Participating in an Upcoming Investor Conference

SHORT HILLS, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (“Dun & Bradstreet”) (NYSE:DNB), a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, today announced the date for the release of its second quarter 2020 earnings and its participation in an upcoming investor conference.


Second Quarter 2020 Earnings

Dun & Bradstreet will release second quarter 2020 earnings before the market opens on August 6, 2020. A conference call to discuss its results will follow at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time that same day.

Those wishing to participate via the webcast should access the call through Dun & Bradstreet’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.dnb.com. Those wishing to participate via the telephone may dial in at 833-350-1376 (USA) or 647-689-6655 (International) and enter the conference ID: 7189713. The conference call replay will be available via webcast through Dun & Bradstreet’s Investor Relations website. The telephone replay will be available from 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time on August 6, 2020, through August 13, 2020, by dialing 800-585-8367 (USA) or 416-621-4642 (International). The replay passcode will be 7189713.

Upcoming Investor Conference

Anthony Jabbour, Dun & Bradstreet’s chief executive officer, and Bryan Hipsher, Dun & Bradstreet’s chief financial officer, will participate in the Wells Fargo Virtual Technology Services Conference on Monday, August 10, 2020.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet, a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, enables companies around the world to improve their business performance. Dun & Bradstreet’s Data Cloud fuels solutions and delivers insights that empower customers to accelerate revenue, lower cost, mitigate risk, and transform their businesses. Since 1841, companies of every size have relied on Dun & Bradstreet to help them manage risk and reveal opportunity.


Contacts

Investor Contact:
Debra McCann
973-921-6008
IR@dnb.com

Media Contact:
Lisette Kwong
973-921-6263
KwongL@dnb.com

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

Pre-Switch Demonstrates Efficacy of AI-Based Soft Switching Using 200kVA Inverter Reference

Posted on Author Business Wire

Double pulse test data shows near-total elimination of switching losses
CAMPBELL, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pre-Switch, Inc., a Silicon Valley start-up that has developed the world’s-first AI DC/AC, AC/DC soft-switching controller delivering efficiency…
BusinessWire

Veeam Appoints Jim Kruger as Chief Marketing Officer

Posted on Author Business Wire

Industry veteran takes reigns of Veeam’s marketing organization, bringing more than 25 years’ experience to drive company’s growth in Cloud Data Management space
BAAR, Switzerland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CDM–Veeam® Software the leader in Backup solutions …
BusinessWire

BlueCrest Unveils New Inserting Product at Print 19 Alongside RED HOT Mail and Software Solutions

Posted on Author Business Wire

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BlueCrest, an industry-leading global technology provider and supplier of a comprehensive line of enterprise software, printers, inserters, sorters, and parcel solutions, has today announced that it will showcase a full range …