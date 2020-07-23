Dun & Bradstreet Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call; Participating in an Upcoming Investor Conference

SHORT HILLS, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (“Dun & Bradstreet”) (NYSE:DNB), a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, today announced the date for the release of its second quarter 2020 earnings and its participation in an upcoming investor conference.

Second Quarter 2020 Earnings

Dun & Bradstreet will release second quarter 2020 earnings before the market opens on August 6, 2020. A conference call to discuss its results will follow at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time that same day.

Those wishing to participate via the webcast should access the call through Dun & Bradstreet’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.dnb.com. Those wishing to participate via the telephone may dial in at 833-350-1376 (USA) or 647-689-6655 (International) and enter the conference ID: 7189713. The conference call replay will be available via webcast through Dun & Bradstreet’s Investor Relations website. The telephone replay will be available from 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time on August 6, 2020, through August 13, 2020, by dialing 800-585-8367 (USA) or 416-621-4642 (International). The replay passcode will be 7189713.

Upcoming Investor Conference

Anthony Jabbour, Dun & Bradstreet’s chief executive officer, and Bryan Hipsher, Dun & Bradstreet’s chief financial officer, will participate in the Wells Fargo Virtual Technology Services Conference on Monday, August 10, 2020.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet, a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, enables companies around the world to improve their business performance. Dun & Bradstreet’s Data Cloud fuels solutions and delivers insights that empower customers to accelerate revenue, lower cost, mitigate risk, and transform their businesses. Since 1841, companies of every size have relied on Dun & Bradstreet to help them manage risk and reveal opportunity.

Investor Contact:

Debra McCann

973-921-6008

IR@dnb.com

Media Contact:

Lisette Kwong

973-921-6263

KwongL@dnb.com