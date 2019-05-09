Doordash Teams Up With Wyndham Hotels

SAN FRANCISCO – National delivery platform DoorDash is teaming up with Wyndham Rewards, the rewards program of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, to give its members free delivery to their hotel rooms.

DoorDash will link its delivery service to more than 3,700 Wyndham-branded hotels across the nation and offer guests the ability to order food from DoorDash’s large selection of restaurants including Chipotle, Cheesecake Factory and Wendy’s.

Other fees (including DoorDash’s 10% service fee), taxes, and driver tips still apply.

Available at more than 3,700 locations and counting, the partnership brings on-demand food access to most of Wyndham’s 20 well-known hotel brands, including Days Inn by Wyndham, Super 8 by Wyndham and La Quinta by Wyndham, among others. Hotel guests will have a host of additional benefits like $0 delivery fees, first-time customer discounts, and more, including special perks for members of Wyndham Rewards. Among the benefits available to guests:

New DoorDash Customers

New DoorDash customers can earn $5 off** their first order, in addition to $0 delivery fees, when they order food delivery to any participating hotel through the DoorDash platform with promo code . Wyndham Rewards members who start their order at www.wyndhamrewards.com/doordash will also receive 250 Wyndham Rewards points plus 2,000 bonus points for their first order. (Points are in addition to any points being earned on hotel stays.) Existing DoorDash Customers

All customers staying at participating Wyndham properties will receive $0 delivery fees on all orders delivered to the hotel through the DoorDash platform, with promo code WRD. To receive $0 delivery fees, customers can order at www.DoorDash.com or download the DoorDash app for Android or iOS. Wyndham Rewards members who start their order at www.wyndhamrewards.com/doordash will also receive 250 Wyndham Rewards points. (Points are in addition to any points being earned on hotel stays.)

“We are thrilled to partner nationwide with Wyndham Rewards, our first partner within the hotel space,” said Matt Rotella, DoorDash’s Head of Corporate Development. “This partnership extends our continued commitment to meeting our customers wherever they are, allowing them to have the same access to great restaurants and fantastic service while traveling.”

“As champions of the everyday traveler, Wyndham is continuously looking for new and innovative ways to enrich the guest experience at our hotels,” said Eliot Hamlisch, senior vice president, Worldwide Loyalty and Partnerships at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. “With its best-in-class selection of restaurants and a rapidly expanding footprint, DoorDash enables us to provide an unparalleled array of in-room dining options. It’s a huge win for hotels as well as Wyndham Rewards members.”