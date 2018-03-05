Doordash Scores Massive $535 Million Series D

Delivery service DoorDash has raised a whopping $535 million in a Series D financing led by SoftBank Group with participation from our existing investors Sequoia Capital, GIC and Wellcome Trust.

SoftBank’s Jeffrey Housenbold and GIC’s Jeremy Kranz are joining DoorDash’s Board of Directors.

In the past year, DoorDash has expanded into Philadelphia, St. Louis and Salt Lake City. In 2018, the company plans to nearly triple the number of cities it serves from 600 to 1,600.

Last week, DoorDash began service in Toronto.

DoorDash now serves over 100,000 restaurants including national chains Wendy’s, Chick-Fil-A, Wingstop, IHOP and Five Guys. Doordash also serves regional chains like Dig Inn, Tender Greens, Portillo’s and Modern Market.

The company says its DoorDash Drive platform has increased by 1300% over the past year.

Delivery drivers that work for the company are known as Dashers.

DoorDash is based in San Francisco and was founded in 2013.