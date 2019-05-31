DoorDash Nails $600 Million Series G

National delivery service Doordash says it has raised $600 million in a Series G round giving it a value of over $12.6 billion.

New investors Darsana Capital Partners and Sands Capital participated in this round alongside existing investors Coatue Management, Dragoneer, DST Global, Sequoia Capital, Softbank Vision Fund, and Temasek.

It’s been a fast-growing year for the San Francisco-based Doordash. It has raised $1 billion in funding including from Softbank in the past year and now ranked the No. 1 food delivery service according to Edison Trends with 27.6% market share, overtaking GrubHub with 26.2% and UberEats at 25.7% as of February.

Doordash has scored with exclusive partnerships with major restaurant chains including Cheesecake Factory, Chick-fil-A, Chipotle, Buffalo Wild Wings and Wendy’s.

The company says it has grown 280% year-over-year and serves over 4,000 cities in the U.S. and Canada.