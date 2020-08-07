News

Doordash Launches Online Convenience Store

Delivery service Doordash is launching DashMart in eight cities across the U.S. — including Redwood City serving Silicon Valley. Dashmart is an online convenience store where customers can order household essentials and local restaurant favorites delivered right to their doorsteps within 30 minutes using Doordash’s vast network of drivers.

Dashmart will offer thousands of convenience, grocery, and restaurant items, from ice cream and chips, to cough medicine and dog food, to spice rubs and packaged desserts from the local restaurants you love on DoorDash. Customers can order products right within the Doordash app and they are delivered from Doordash’s distribution centers.

DashMart is currently available in eight cities, including Redwood City, Chicago, Minneapolis, Columbus, Cincinnati, Dallas, Salt Lake City and the greater Phoenix area. Later this year, Doordash plans to add more cities across the country including San Diego, Baltimore, Denver, Sacramento, and Concord, CA.

Doordash says it is teaming up with national partners and local businesses to offer products on DashMart. The company is expanding partnerships with national brands like The Cheesecake Factory and Nando’s, as well as with local restaurants such as Brother’s BBQ in Denver and Corey’s NYC Bagel Deli in Chicago. All of these brands have chosen DashMart to sell their fan-favorite retail products, offering them another avenue for growth. In addition, DashMart enables new types of retailers to sell their products on DoorDash, like Chicago’s This Little Goat’s sauces and spices and Tempe, Arizona’s Noms Bake Shop’s cookies.

In April, Doordash launched the Convenience category on its service, powered by partnerships with 7-Eleven, Walgreens, CVS, Wawa, and more. Now the Convenience category includes more than 2,500 convenience shops across more than 1,100 cities nationwide.

