Docket Featured in Launch Class of Zoom ‘Zapps’

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$ZM #collaboration--Docket, an online collaboration platform that helps teams run better meetings, has teamed up with Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) to deliver one of the first Zapps (Zoom Apps) as a part of a new integration offering.

At their annual user conference, Zoomtopia, Zoom announced a new library of apps designed to enhance the Zoom meeting experience. Dubbed ‘Zapps,’ these apps will blend other top software platforms and tools with the Zoom desktop meeting client.

“Docket empowers Zoom users to tie meetings together from preparation to follow-through,” said Wei Li, Head of Platform and AI at Zoom. “We want to bring these platforms closer together through our new Zapp to elevate the collaboration experience and bring happiness to our customers.”

The library of Zapps is a separate addition to Zoom’s App Marketplace of third-party integrations. Docket took first-place among more than 600 app marketplace integrations in Zoom’s first ‘Whale Watch’ competition earlier this year.

“We’re excited to expand our relationship with Zoom to provide new ways for teams to seamlessly collaborate end-to-end,” said Darin Brown, CEO of Docket. “Zapps are a natural extension of our mission to improve the way people meet, and we look forward to taking advantage of this emerging technology.”

Docket’s meeting intelligence platform enhances business meeting transparency and alignment end-to-end with shared agenda creation, stored meeting history and action item tracking. The company launched out of High Alpha’s venture studio in Indianapolis. Before co-founding Docket, Brown served as the CTO of Angie’s List and Vice President at Salesforce and ExactTarget.

Docket plans to build a Zapp that brings important meeting resources into Zoom’s desktop meeting client. Users will be able to build and share a meeting agenda, take notes with meeting guests, assign tasks for follow-up and save attachments and resources without leaving the Zoom window.

The Docket Zapp will be made available to Zoom beta users in the coming months. Those interested in more information can learn more at www.dockethq.com/zoom/zapp or start their free Docket account at www.dockethq.com.

About Docket

Docket is a meeting intelligence platform that enhances every stage of face-to-face human collaboration with tools that enable better meeting habits for greater efficiency and alignment. The Docket SaaS platform facilitates the leadership of and participation in key business processes. It provides a growing library of integrations to leading chat, calendar, video communications and CRM providers to support any desired meeting workflow.

