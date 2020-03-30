Demand Driven Technologies Secures $3.6 Million is Series Seed 2 Funding

The global leader in Demand-Driven supply chain planning solutions to accelerate expansion of sales and product development.

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CCBA--Demand Driven Technologies, the company that pioneered Demand Driven Material Requirements Planning (DDMRP), announced today that it has raised an additional $3.6 million in Series Seed 2 funding. Shawn Welch of Midtown Capital Advisors led the investment round with support from Mosley Ventures, Alerion Ventures, and other existing investors. The funding will support the accelerated growth the company is experiencing.

“As the Coronavirus pandemic has shown, supply chains can be vulnerable to global events, and modern supply chain management tools are needed to handle the uncertainty,” said Erik Bush, CEO of Demand Driven Technologies. “Our solutions have helped customers around the world overcome the limitations of traditional supply chain offerings. This latest round of funding will allow us to substantially accelerate our efforts.”

Founded in 2011, Demand Driven Technologies offers the most advanced and widely deployed DDMRP software solutions compliant with the Demand Driven Institute specifications. Demand Driven Technologies mission is to empower its clients to achieve tangible and sustainable results by providing industry leading supply chain planning solutions. The organization has a global client base including Coca-Cola Beverages Africa.

“We’re the largest Coca-Cola bottler in Africa, so performance is very important to us. Before starting our DDMRP journey, our key performance indicators had plateaued,” said Barry Anderson, Demand and Supply Chain Planning Specialist, Coca-Cola Beverages Africa. “Since the implementation of Replenishment+ from Demand Driven Technologies, we’ve seen our inventory position, customer service levels, and working capital improve substantially. We’re excited that investors recognise the potential in their organisation and the demand-driven operating model.”

Demand Driven Technologies is the first and most widely deployed DDMRP compliant supply chain software solution. The company was formed in 2011 with the singular focus of enabling manufacturing and distribution clients to achieve breakthrough performance through the application of Demand Driven tactics and technologies. For more information: www.demanddriventech.com.

