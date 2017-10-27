Delta Hiring Over 1,000 Flight Attendants

Delta Air Lines is hiring more than 1,000 flight attendants for 2018, Delta said it is looking for dedicated, service-oriented professionals who love to be on-the-go, help others and enjoy variety in their work.

Last year 150,000 applicants applied for roughly 1,200 coveted flight attendant jobs at Delta. After reviewing 35,000 video interviews and conducting 6,000 in-person interviews, fewer than 1 percent of applicants were selected – based on those odds, it’s easier to get into an Ivy League school than to become a Delta flight attendant says the airline.

“Earning and wearing the wings of Delta is something our flight attendants are proud of and passionate about, as they should be,” said Allison Ausband, Delta’s Senior Vice President – In-Flight Service. “After making it through the highly competitive and exhaustive selection process, they put all their previous experience and skills to the test during our flight attendant initial training.

“There’s no doubt we hire the best of the best because the caliber of people wanting to work for our great airline is top-notch. They see that what makes Delta different is our people and the unique culture we share together, and they want to be part of that winning team.”

To give top talent a better understanding of just what it takes to join the best in the business, Delta is launching the ‘Earning our Wings’ mini-series. A new episode will post each Monday and Thursday to YouTube and the Delta News Hub for the next 10 weeks, chronicling the journey of five new hires as they make their way through the eight-week training program each new flight attendant must complete at Delta’s Atlanta headquarters.

The airline says applicants must have a high school degree or GED, the ability to work in the U.S., English fluency and be at least 21 years of age by Jan. 1, 2018. Since Delta flights operate day and night, year-round, flight attendants must work a flexible schedule.

The ideal candidate will be someone with: