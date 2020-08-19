DaySmart Software Celebrates Growth Fueled by Strong Customer Relations

Earns spot on the Inc. 5000 list for the 10th consecutive year

ANN ARBOR, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DaySmart Software, the leading provider of business management software driving small business growth, has been recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the 5,000 fastest-growing, privately held companies in America for the 10th consecutive year.

“Our strong and continued growth over the years is directly related to our commitment to helping our small business clients excel – and that put us in an excellent position to support them this year when the pandemic hit,” said Jeff Dickerson, CEO of DaySmart.

As a company that provides solutions to small businesses in the services space, DaySmart saw the immense impact the COVID-19 pandemic had on their customers and prospects. Within a few weeks of COVID-19 striking the United States, 100% of their customers were under forced closure orders.

The DaySmart team worked with urgency to contact customers to understand how they could support them. As a result, DaySmart fast-tracked the development of new solutions to help in this time of need, including:

A free tele-consultation service for its 14,000 salon and spa customers to engage with clients virtually to consult on at-home treatments, offer lessons on hair care, make up or hair color and develop new revenue by booking paid tele-consultations.

Free email capabilities and amended text marketing modules to make it easier for customers to communicate business updates with clients and employees.

A partnership with Kabbage, Inc.—an online financial technology company dedicated to small businesses—to deliver customers a streamlined, simplified SBA loan application process.

Educational support through its “Getting Back to Business” resource center which offered virtual webinars with industry experts, financial support information and a happy distractions section with entertaining pet videos.

“The whole time we were closed, I still sent out emails and texts to clients via Salon Iris,” shared Jan Wilkins, owner of Icon Hair Architexture. “Having the ability to do that was very helpful for staying connected to clients. We have four stylists at our salon who are regularly booked out through the year, so having everything organized in the booking platform also gave us control over rescheduling and deciding how to move forward with those clients.”

“Our focus has always been to grow our customers’ businesses through the power of our software solutions, but the pandemic has unfortunately set a lot of small businesses back,” said Dickerson. “By collaborating with our customers at the onset of the pandemic, we have been able to help them identify what is needed to operate effectively and how we can continue to support them as the landscape continues to change. We are humbled to be recognized by Inc. 5000 for the 10th consecutive time – but this year more than ever, our successes come from the strength of our customers.”

About DaySmart Software

Makers of the popular and award-winning Salon Iris, Orchid, 123Pet and Inkbook software, DaySmart is the leading provider of business management tools designed to make it easier for entrepreneurs to run and grow their businesses. DaySmart desktop software and cloud apps are purpose-built for the salon, spa, pet and tattoo industries, and backed by a US-based support team that is dedicated to client success.

Based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, DaySmart has been a small business champion since 1999. The company has been named to the Inc. 5000 list for ten consecutive years.

Nicole Metro

V2 Communications for DaySmart Software

daysmart@v2comms.com