David Kaufman of Resideo Joins Board of Directors for ioXt Alliance

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ioXt, the global standard for IoT security and preeminent IoT security alliance, announces the appointment of David Kaufman, director of Business Development at Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: REZI), to its board of directors. As a founding member of the ioXt Alliance, Kaufman has been instrumental in shaping ioXt’s work towards creating the internet of secure things.

“I see the ioXt Alliance’s work as critical to help ensure that consumers using IoT devices are protected,” says Kaufman. “It is the only organization assessing and certifying security for an entire IoT device, ensuring appropriate levels are attained. As a leader in smart home IoT devices like thermostats and security systems, Resideo brings years of expertise to the Alliance to help with that effort.”

Kaufman is Resideo’s primary representative for IoT-related standards. During his 30-plus-year career in automation, he has held various executive sales and marketing roles. Kaufman’s expertise uniquely positions him to help lead the ioXt Alliance, a group that engages with major IoT stakeholders worldwide to develop verifiable IoT security requirements and enables global manufacturers to make compliant and secure devices.

Follow the ioXt Alliance on LinkedIn.

About the ioXt Alliance

The ioXt Alliance was created to provide verifiable security standards through an industry-led, multi-stakeholder process. The ioXt Compliance Program provides a continuous assurance that industry agreed-upon security practices have been followed in the development of certified products sold by the Alliance membership.

Media:

Bridgette Roberts

Press@ioxt.com