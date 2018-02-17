DataVisor Secures $40 Million Series C

“Online fraud is on the rise in China and globally and many enterprises are investing in advanced artificial intelligence (AI) solutions to tackle the threat. DataVisor’s platform delivers best-in-class technology,” said Neil Shen, Founding and Managing Partner of Sequoia China. “DataVisor’s solution is the first proven unsupervised machine learning technology successfully deployed at scale. Its platform uniquely identifies new and unknown fraud signals, which means that businesses can stay a step ahead of the fraudsters instead of lagging behind. The company has shown great momentum and we are excited to partner with the team to support its continued growth.”

DataVisor’s founding team, many with doctorates, has a deep background in machine learning and big data infrastructure, and years of experience in protecting consumer services from malicious attacks. Realizing that existing solutions are unable to cope with the increasingly diverse attack patterns shown by today’s fraudsters, they founded DataVisor to fight off the threat by applying the latest innovations in machine learning and AI.

“With its extensive experience and connections, Sequoia China is an ideal partner to help us scale our business,” said Yinglian Xie, CEO and co-founder of DataVisor. “Enterprises today are facing constantly evolving threats from sophisticated and tech-savvy fraudsters who continuously experiment and find ways to evade detection. This new round of financing will enable us to further improve our technology, expand our services globally and transform the way that businesses fight fraud.”