DataTribe Portfolio Companies, Dragos and Enveil, Selected as World Economic Forum’s “Technology Pioneers”

FULTON, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DataTribe, a cybersecurity start-up foundry that pulls technology out of the U.S. intelligence community for the commercial sector, announced today that two of the firm’s portfolio companies were selected as World Economic Forum “Technology Pioneers”. The Forum recognizes a limited number of companies each year out of thousands of submissions by global technology firms. Prior selections include: Google, Twitter, Palantir, Airbnb, and Wikimedia. Dragos and Enveil, DataTribe portfolio companies, are among those selected in 2020.

The World Economic Forum’s Technology Pioneers are early to growth-stage companies from around the world that are involved in the design, development, and deployment of new technologies and innovations, and are poised to have a significant impact on business and society. Technology Pioneer companies are viewed globally as the most disruptive technologies in the world.

“This is the first time in modern venture capital that two companies from the same startup foundry have been selected for this prestigious global award in the same year. Dragos and Enveil are prime examples of our thesis that the best cybersecurity and data science technologies are coming out of the U.S. Intelligence and R&D community. It is an amazing honor for these two companies to be selected by the World Economic Forum and true validation for the growing innovation coming out of DataTribe and the MD/DC/VA area,” said Mike Janke, Co-Founder of DataTribe.

Dragos

Dragos is the first and only operations technology (OT) cybersecurity firm to receive this honor, highlighting the importance of their global mission to safeguard civilization from those trying to disrupt the industrial infrastructure we depend on every day. Dragos is a leader in industrial control cybersecurity technology, with the founding team drawing on decades of government and F500 private sector experience.

Enveil

Enveil is the leader in the category of Privacy Enhancing Technologies, delivering the first and only NIAP Common Criteria-certified Data in Use security capabilities. Powered by homomorphic encryption, the company’s business-enabling and privacy-preserving capabilities for secure data search, sharing, and collaboration protect data while it's being used or processed – the 'holy grail' of data encryption.

This is a clear signal that the innovation coming out of the MD/DC/VA cybersecurity corridor is having a global impact. Both of the selected companies are led by founders coming out of the NSA.

About Datatribe

DataTribe is a startup foundry that invests in and co-builds world class startups focused on generational leaps in cybersecurity and data science. Founded by leading investors, startup veterans and alumni of the U.S. intelligence community, DataTribe commits capital, in-kind services, access to an unparalleled network, and decades of professional expertise to give their companies an unfair advantage. DataTribe is headquartered in the Washington-Baltimore metro area, in Maple Lawn, Maryland. For more information, visit https://datatribe.com.

