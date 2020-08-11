Datadog Launches Application Marketplace

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced the launch of Marketplace, an online platform for Datadog Partner Network (DPN) members to develop and sell applications and integrations built on Datadog. Datadog users will be able to browse, purchase and instantly use these applications.

With over 400 technology integrations and a large network of resellers, managed service providers, and systems integrators, Datadog collaborates with a vibrant ecosystem to jointly support customers. Marketplace provides the go-to-market infrastructure for these partners' offerings developed on Datadog with a fully managed billing system and listing process. Once approved, a partner’s listing will be available to Datadog’s hundreds of thousands of users, who can purchase an application or integration via the Marketplace with a single click.

“Our partners often work hand-in-hand with customers to extend and customize Datadog’s functionality,” said Ilan Rabinovitch, Vice President, Product and Community at Datadog. “This exciting new initiative allows partners to share their work with a larger audience and provide new applications for Datadog customers.”

The following integrations will be available in Marketplace at launch with more to be added over time:

Fairwinds' Insights : Visibility into container deployment validation, security, and cost optimization. Action items generated by Insights can be monitored with Datadog alerts.

Visibility into container deployment validation, security, and cost optimization. Action items generated by Insights can be monitored with Datadog alerts. Trek10's AWS Coverage Advisor : Reports on any gaps in AWS performance data where metrics are available but the customer has not set up Datadog monitors.

Reports on any gaps in AWS performance data where metrics are available but the customer has not set up Datadog monitors. RapDev's Oracle TimesTen integration : Extends Datadog’s data ingestion by providing over 200 metrics, including top queries, cache performance, and latencies for Oracle TimesTen databases.

Extends Datadog’s data ingestion by providing over 200 metrics, including top queries, cache performance, and latencies for Oracle TimesTen databases. RapDev's Oracle Office365 integration : Extends Datadog’s capabilities to monitor Office365 by providing usage metrics for Exchange, Outlook, Sharepoint and Skype.

Extends Datadog’s capabilities to monitor Office365 by providing usage metrics for Exchange, Outlook, Sharepoint and Skype. IO Connect's MuleSoft Anypoint integration: Provides visibility into the Anypoint platform, allowing Datadog users to see application usage in a customized dashboard. This includes metrics on vCore consumption, average application errors and response time.

Supporting Quotes:

“Managing cloud-native environments (Kubernetes and containers) can be challenging for DevOps teams due to the dynamic nature of these environments and the breadth of potential issues such as misconfigurations, security vulnerabilities, wasted resources, and downtime. Fairwinds Insights addresses these problems and integrates findings and recommendations within Datadog, enabling DevOps teams to manage Kubernetes and application containers more productively. Thus, we’re thrilled to join the Datadog Marketplace to make Fairwinds Insights broadly available to their customers.” -- Bill Ledingham - CEO, Fairwinds

“We're very excited to extend our partnership with Datadog into the marketplace to help customers realize further value from the platform, and let us expand our software offerings to customers beyond our professional services engagements.” -- Tameem Hourani - Principal, RapDev.io

"Datadog provides the monitoring data we need to help our customers with their Mule-based solutions. We’re thrilled to have our Datadog Mule® Integration available in the new Datadog Marketplace, so we can leverage our expertise in monitoring MuleSoft® products to connect with more of Datadog’s widespread customer base.” -- Victor Sosa - Director of Enterprise Integrations, IO Connect Services

“Trek10 has had a long and fruitful partnership with Datadog, and their monitoring capabilities have helped our customers immensely. Our new app on Datadog’s Marketplace combines our understanding of best practices for AWS cloud native operations with Datadog’s powerful data collection and visualizations to help customers adopt cloud services more quickly and effectively.”-- Andy Warzon - CTO, Trek10

The Datadog Marketplace is available now within the Datadog platform and Datadog users can browse the Marketplace for applications to purchase and use. Partners and application developers who wish to offer applications in Datadog Marketplace can visit: http://partners.datadog.com for more information.

About Datadog

Datadog is the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring and log management to provide unified, real-time observability of our customers’ entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.

