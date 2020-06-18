Datadog Achieves FedRAMP Low-Impact SaaS Authorization

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the essential monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced it has achieved FedRAMP authorization for low-impact SaaS. Datadog is fully available in the FedRAMP marketplace as of May 14, 2020.

Datadog serves customers of all sizes across a wide range of industries. Achieving FedRAMP authorization allows U.S. federal government departments and agencies to adopt and use Datadog’s cloud platform.

Datadog’s cloud monitoring platform helps organizations scale their cloud environments, troubleshoot potential issues, and provide their customers with excellent digital experiences. These capabilities are invaluable to federal, state, and local governments as they modernize their digital operations and bring their services to the public through the cloud.

“We’re excited to bring our cloud monitoring capabilities to government agencies and public sector customers, and will continue to work on further FedRAMP authorizations,” said Ilan Rabinovitch, Vice President, Product & Community at Datadog. “Datadog’s authorization for low-impact SaaS in the FedRAMP marketplace reflects our commitment to privacy, security, and compliance.”

Datadog maintains active SOC 2 Type II compliance, provides HIPAA compliant log management, has achieved certification to the International Organization for Standardization’s information security standard 27001, as well as compliance with standards 27017 and 27018, and documents security controls on the Cloud Security Alliance’s Security, Trust & Assurance Registry. For more information, please email: fedramp@datadoghq.com.

About Datadog

Datadog is the essential monitoring and security platform for cloud applications. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring and log management to provide unified, real-time observability of our customers’ entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.

