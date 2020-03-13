Data Center Rack PDU Market 2020-2024 | Growing Preference for Intelligent Rack PDUs to Boost Growth | Technavio
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#DataCenterRackPDUMarketShare--Technavio has been monitoring the data center rack PDU market and it is poised to grow by USD 694.43 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request a free sample report
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Legrand SA, Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, Toshiba Corp. and Vertiv Group Corp. are some of the major market participants. Although the growing preference for intelligent rack PDUs will offer immense growth opportunities, increased power consumption in racks will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Growing preference for intelligent rack PDUs has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, increased power consumption in racks might hamper market growth.
Data Center Rack PDU Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Data Center Rack PDU Market is segmented as below:
Product
- Intelligent Rack PDU
- Non-intelligent Rack PDU
Geographic segmentation
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
Data Center Rack PDU Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our data center rack PDU market report covers the following areas:
- Data Center Rack PDU Market Size
- Data Center Rack PDU Market Trends
- Data Center Rack PDU Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies shift toward high density outlet technology (HDOT) as one of the prime reasons driving the data center rack PDU market growth during the next few years.
Data Center Rack PDU Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the data center rack PDU market, including some of the vendors such as Legrand SA, Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, Toshiba Corp. and Vertiv Group Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the data center rack PDU market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Data Center Rack PDU Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist data center rack PDU market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the data center rack PDU market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the data center rack PDU market
- Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of data center rack PDU market vendors
