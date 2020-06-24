Dahua USA Launches Thermal Station for Easy Temperature Monitoring by Businesses

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Security--Dahua Technology, a world-leading, video-centric provider of smart IoT solutions, has announced the launch of SafetyTemp (DHI-ASI7213X-T1), a thermal temperature monitoring station. This easy-to-deploy solution quickly measures skin temperature without the need for personal contact and provides an accurate temperature reading to help businesses and schools assess employees, customers, students and other visitors for elevated body temperature.

Developed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the SafetyTemp system features a simple, portable setup that consists of a seven-inch screen and a camera with dual, 2MP, CMOS sensors. Different installation options, such as floor and desktop mounts, make SafetyTemp a versatile solution for shops, restaurants, schools, and factories that need an efficient method to assess temperatures of employees, customers, students and other visitors. This contact-free solution for monitoring temperatures uses thermal imaging technology to reduce the risk of viral transmission and deliver peace of mind.

“Thermal imaging technology allows for swift, accurate, temperature readings without personal contact,” remarked Damon Chou, solutions manager at Dahua Technology USA. “SafetyTemp offers this technology in a compact, user-friendly station that helps businesses reopen more safely and schools better monitor their student populations during the pandemic.”

A subject must simply look at the camera for the system to get a temperature reading; the system will almost instantly (within 0.2 seconds) indicate whether a temperature is elevated above an operator-defined threshold. A visual display on the screen, as well as an audio alert, will let the operator know immediately when an elevated temperature has been detected. An additional setting will alert the operator if the system detects that a subject is not wearing a mask. The Wide Dynamic Range (WDR) camera is well-suited for high-contrast lighting environments, such as building entrances, and its infrared sensor can detect temperatures within a ±0.9°F (±0.5°C) range of accuracy from a distance of one to six feet (0.3 to 1.8 meters).

“SafetyTemp’s ability to quickly scan people as they pass through an area reduces long lines and wait times for business owners and administrators who want to safeguard the health of their employees, customers or students,” Chou continued. “Dahua aims to support the reopening of schools and commerce with this simple yet powerful solution.”

The Dahua Thermal Temperature Station is not FDA-cleared or approved. The Station should not be solely or primarily used to diagnose or exclude a diagnosis of COVID-19 or any other disease. Elevated body temperature should be confirmed with secondary evaluation methods (e.g., an NCIT or clinical grade contact thermometer). Users, through their experience with the Station in the particular environment of use, should determine the significance of any fever or elevated temperature based on the skin telethermographic temperature measurement. Visible thermal patterns are only intended for locating the points from which to extract the thermal measurement.

