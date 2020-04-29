CyrusOne Reports First Quarter 2020 Earnings

1Q’20 Year-over-Year Revenue Growth of 9%

Signed $60 Million in Annualized GAAP Revenue and 44 Megawatts

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ: CONE), a premier global data center REIT, today announced first quarter 2020 earnings.

Highlights

Category 1Q’20 vs. 1Q’19 Revenue $245.9 million 9% Net income / (loss) $14.7 million (84)% Adjusted EBITDA $132.2 million 11% Normalized FFO $111.8 million 25% Net income / (loss) per diluted share $0.13 (84)% Normalized FFO per diluted share $0.97 18%

Leased 44 megawatts (“MW”) and 289,000 colocation square feet (“CSF”) in the first quarter, totaling $60 million in annualized GAAP revenue, the second-highest quarterly total in the company’s history

– Leased 31.5 MW totaling $38 million in annualized GAAP revenue across European locations, with 9 MW totaling $12.5 million in annualized GAAP revenue expected to commence this year, reflecting continued strong demand growth in these markets from U.S. hyperscale companies

Backlog of $88 million in annualized GAAP revenue as of the end of the first quarter, the highest quarter-end backlog in the company’s history, representing approximately $610 million in total contract value1

As previously announced, amended our senior unsecured credit agreement, extending the maturity dates and decreasing the interest rate margins applicable on the revolving credit facility and term loans

As previously announced, issued €500 million of 1.45% Senior Notes due 2027, with the proceeds used to repay floating rate Euro denominated obligations and fund continued development in Europe

As previously announced, entered into a forward sale agreement through the at-the-market (“ATM”) equity program with respect to approximately 2.0 million shares of common stock, which will result in estimated net proceeds of approximately $123 million upon settlement by March 2021

– Combined with the forward sale agreement entered into in the fourth quarter of 2019, which will result in estimated net proceeds of approximately $99 million upon settlement by November 2020, the Company has $222 million in available forward equity

“First and foremost, our thoughts and well wishes go out to the people most directly impacted by COVID-19, particularly those who have lost loved ones, and we want to thank our first responders and healthcare professionals that are on the front line,” said Tesh Durvasula, interim president and chief executive officer of CyrusOne. “We had very strong financial and operational performance in the quarter, with high growth across key metrics and the second highest leasing total in the company’s history, including a significant contribution from Europe as demand for larger deployments there continues to accelerate. The nearly $90 million revenue backlog enhances our growth profile, and the company is very well positioned with a strong balance sheet, substantial liquidity including available forward equity, and capacity throughout our markets.”

First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Revenue was $245.9 million for the first quarter, compared to $225.0 million for the same period in 2019, an increase of 9%. The increase in revenue was driven primarily by a 5% increase in occupied CSF and additional interconnection services.

Net income was $14.7 million for the first quarter, compared to net income of $89.4 million in the same period in 2019. Net income for the first quarter included a $14.7 million gain on the Company’s equity investment in GDS, a leading data center provider in China, compared to a $101.2 million gain in the first quarter of 2019. Additionally in the first quarter, the Company recognized a $4.5 million gain associated with a change in fair value on the undesignated portion of its cross-currency swaps, partially offset by a $3.4 million loss on the early extinguishment of debt associated with the amendment of our senior unsecured credit agreement. Net income per diluted common share2 was $0.13 in the first quarter of 2020, compared to net income per diluted common share of $0.82 in the same period in 2019.

Net operating income (“NOI”)3 was $153.3 million for the first quarter, compared to $141.7 million in the same period in 2019, an increase of 8%. Adjusted EBITDA4 was $132.2 million for the first quarter, compared to $119.2 million in the same period in 2019, an increase of 11%.

Normalized Funds From Operations (“Normalized FFO”)5 was $111.8 million for the first quarter, compared to $89.3 million in the same period in 2019, an increase of 25%. Normalized FFO per diluted common share was $0.97 in the first quarter of 2020, compared to $0.82 in the same period in 2019, an increase of 18%.

Leasing Activity

CyrusOne leased approximately 44 MW of power and 289,000 CSF in the first quarter, representing approximately $5.0 million in monthly recurring rent, inclusive of the monthly impact of installation charges. The leasing for the quarter represents approximately $59.9 million in annualized GAAP revenue6, excluding estimates for pass-through power. The weighted average lease term of the new leases, based on square footage, is 98 months (8.2 years), and the weighted average remaining lease term of CyrusOne’s portfolio is 53 months (taking into consideration the impact of the backlog). Recurring rent churn percentage7 for the first quarter was 1.0%, compared to 2.1% for the same period in 2019.

Portfolio Development and Percentage CSF Leased

In the first quarter, the Company completed construction on 50,000 CSF and 6 MW of power capacity in Amsterdam and Raleigh-Durham. Percentage CSF leased8 as of the end of the first quarter was 88% for stabilized properties9 and 86% overall. In addition, the Company has development projects underway in Frankfurt, Dublin, London, Northern Virginia, San Antonio, Phoenix, the New York Metro area, and Council Bluffs (IA) that are expected to add approximately 438,000 CSF and 88 MW of power capacity.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of March 31, 2020, the Company had gross asset value10 totaling approximately $7.7 billion, an increase of approximately 10% over gross asset value as of March 31, 2019. CyrusOne had $3.08 billion of long-term debt11, $57 million of cash and cash equivalents, and $1.16 billion available under its unsecured revolving credit facility as of March 31, 2020. Net debt11 was $3.06 billion as of March 31, 2020, representing approximately 30% of the Company's total enterprise value as of March 31, 2020 of $10.2 billion, or 5.4x Adjusted EBITDA for the last quarter annualized (after further adjusting net debt to reflect the pro forma impact of settlement of the forward sale agreements). After further adjusting Adjusted EBITDA to exclude the impact of the adoption of ASC 842 as of January 1, 2019, in order to present the leverage metric on a basis comparable to that of periods prior to 2019, net debt to Adjusted EBITDA for the last quarter annualized was 5.2x12. Available liquidity13 was $1.43 billion as of March 31, 2020.

As previously announced, the Company amended its senior unsecured credit agreement, extending the maturity dates and decreasing the interest rate margins applicable on the revolving credit facility and term loans. The amended agreement consists of a $1.4 billion revolving credit facility, which includes a $750 million multicurrency borrowing sublimit, and term loan commitments totaling $1.1 billion. The revolving credit facility has been decreased by $300 million, resulting in savings on the annual facility fee and reflecting the Company’s enhanced access to capital as an investment-grade issuer. The revolving credit facility matures in March 2024 and includes a 12-month extension option which, if exercised by the Company, would extend the final maturity to March 2025. The term loan commitments consist of a $400 million term loan maturing in March 2023 and a $700 million term loan maturing in March 2025. The term loan maturing in March 2023 includes two 12-month extension options which, if fully exercised by the Company, would extend the final maturity to March 2025. The credit agreement also contains an accordion that allows the Company to obtain up to $1.5 billion in additional revolving or term loan commitments.

The all-in drawn margin applicable to the revolving credit facility based on the Company’s current leverage level has decreased by 25 basis points compared to the margin on the previous revolving credit facility. The current margin is 100 basis points over the applicable index for floating rate advances, and the annual facility fee is 20 basis points. The margin on the term loan maturing in March 2023 based on the Company’s current leverage level is LIBOR plus 120 basis points, a decrease of 15 basis points compared to the margin on the previously outstanding term loan maturing in March 2023. The margin on the term loan maturing in March 2025 based on the Company’s current leverage level is also LIBOR plus 120 basis points, a decrease of 45 basis points compared to the margin on the previously outstanding term loan maturing in March 2025.

As previously announced, the Company issued €500 million of 1.45% Senior Notes due 2027, with the proceeds used to repay floating rate Euro denominated obligations and fund continued development in Europe.

As previously announced, the Company entered into a forward sale agreement through the ATM equity program with respect to approximately 2.0 million shares, which will result in estimated net proceeds of approximately $123 million upon settlement by March 2021. Combined with the forward sale agreement entered into in the fourth quarter of 2019, which will result in estimated net proceeds of approximately $99 million upon settlement by November 2020, the Company has $222 million in available forward equity (no portion of these forward sale agreements has been settled as of April 29, 2020). As of March 31, 2020, there was approximately $165 million in remaining availability under the current ATM equity program.

Dividend

On February 20, 2020, the Company announced a dividend of $0.50 per share of common stock for the first quarter of 2020. The dividend was paid on April 9, 2020, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 27, 2020.

Additionally, today the Company is announcing a dividend of $0.50 per share of common stock for the second quarter of 2020. The dividend will be paid on July 10, 2020, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 26, 2020.

Guidance

CyrusOne is updating guidance for full year 2020, tightening the guidance range and decreasing the midpoint for Total Revenue and Lease and Other Revenues from Customers, and widening the guidance range and decreasing the midpoint for Adjusted EBITDA. The annual guidance provided below represents forward-looking statements, which are based on current economic conditions, internal assumptions about the Company's existing customer base, and the supply and demand dynamics of the markets in which CyrusOne operates. The COVID-19 pandemic is evolving rapidly and the potential impact on our business is uncertain and unpredictable.

CyrusOne does not provide forward-looking guidance for GAAP financial measures (other than Total Revenue and Capital Expenditures) or reconciliations for the non-GAAP financial measures included in the annual guidance provided below due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliations, including Net income (loss) and adjustments that could be made for Transaction, acquisition, integration and other related expenses, Legal claim costs, impairment losses and loss on disposal of assets and other charges in its reconciliation of historic numbers, the amount of which, based on historical experience, could be significant.

Category Previous 2020 Guidance Revised 2020 Guidance Total Revenue $1,015 - 1,055 million $1,010 - 1,045 million Lease and Other Revenues from Customers $870 - 900 million $865 - 890 million Metered Power Reimbursements $145 - 155 million $145 - 155 million Adjusted EBITDA $535 - 555 million $525 - 550 million Normalized FFO per diluted common share $3.75 - 3.90 $3.75 - 3.90 Capital Expenditures $750 - 850 million $750 - 850 million Development(1) $735 - 830 million $735 - 830 million Recurring $15 - 20 million $15 - 20 million (1)Development capital expenditures include the acquisition of land for future development.

1Inclusive of 4.5 MW and approximately $5.5 million in annualized GAAP revenue associated with a paid reservation signed in 3Q'19 expected to be exercised in the next six months.

2Net income (loss) per diluted common share is defined as Net income (loss) divided by the weighted average diluted common shares outstanding for the period, which were 115.1 million for the first quarter of 2020 and 108.8 million for the first quarter of 2019.

