CWorthy CSols Team Participates in the Paddle for Promise Fundraiser

NEWARK, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#LoveWhatYouDo--CSols, Inc., the premier laboratory informatics consultancy, participated in the Paddle for Promise fundraiser on Saturday, July 11, 2020 to support UrbanPromise Wilmington in Delaware.

This year’s event presented some logistical challenges given the COVID-19 pandemic, but the UrbanPromise crew handled transportation and sanitation with no problems. Teams of boaters departed at set times in order to space everyone out on the river. In addition, masks were required at the beginning and ending points. This year’s event had a total of 70 paddlers on the river who raised more than US$75,000, which will support the teen StreetLeader program. The CSols team collectively raised more than US$3500.

UrbanPromise is the largest year-round employer of teens in Wilmington. The teen StreetLeaders are Wilmington residents employed as counselors, teachers, and role models to participants in UrbanPromise summer camps as well as after school programs. The StreetLeader Program is making a difference in the lives of teens in the city in several ways:

StreetLeaders are 4 times more likely to attend college than peers in their neighborhoods

StreetLeaders are 5.5 times more likely to graduate college than their peers

“Giving back to our community is a pillar of our company mission. We encourage service on an individual level as well as on a corporate level,” explains CSols’s President, Kyle McDuffie, who individually participated in the 2019 Paddle for Promise fundraiser. This volunteer event is part of CSols’s corporate goals for the year.

The CSols team fielded four canoes for the 8-mile journey, which was completed by all paddlers in the group in less than 2 hours. No one got lost, and only a few of the team members got wet when it started to rain as they arrived at the destination.

UrbanPromise provides free summer camps for over 500 children ranging from 1st through 8th grade across Wilmington. The camps run for six weeks and offer Bible lessons, educational enrichment, recreation, and weekly field trips.

CSols, Inc. is the premier laboratory informatics consultancy, providing objective guidance and tailored solutions through their services: strategic planning and vendor selection, implementation, and computer system validation. For more information: www.csolsinc.com.

