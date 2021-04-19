CVS to Sell Three At Home Covid Tests

CVS Pharmacy is now selling three over-the-counter COVID-19 testing options in stores and online.

The tests include the Ellume COVID-19 Home Test, the Abbott BinaxNOW COVID-19 Antigen Self Test and the Pixel by Labcorp PCR Test Home Collection Kit. All three tests have received FDA Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), do not require a prescription, and are intended for use by individuals with or without symptoms. These options provide customers with access to convenient testing that can be conducted at home and complement CVS Health’s commitment to providing consumers with access to comprehensive COVID-19 testing services.

“Access to testing continues to be an important part of the nation’s pandemic response. Making OTC COVID-19 tests available to our customers helps remove barriers by providing convenient options for testing,” said George Coleman, Senior Vice President and Chief Merchant, CVS Pharmacy. “CVS Health has been a leader in providing accessible testing in communities nationwide, and we continue to bring new solutions to market to ensure that consumers have a variety of COVID-19 testing options available to them.”

All three tests have not been cleared or approved the FDA but are authorized by FDA under emergency use authorization.

The three testing options now available at CVS include:

Ellume COVID-19 Home Test Kit $38.99 : The first rapid, fully at-home test to receive Emergency Use Authorization by the FDA for at-home use without a prescription. The test delivers results in 15 minutes through a free app downloaded to a smartphone, without the need for a second test. CVS Pharmacy is the first retailer to carry the Ellume Home Test Kit. It will be in select locations in RI and MA the week of April 19 , with increasing availability on CVS.com and in most CVS Pharmacy locations by the end of May.

Reliable fully at-home test for surveillance and frequent use delivers results in 15 minutes. The box contains two tests which should be administered twice over three days with at least 36 hours between tests. The test is available at CVS.com and in 5,600 CVS Pharmacy locations as the week of , with additional locations to follow. Pixel by Labcorp Home Collection Kit: This PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test is the same test used by physicians across the U.S. Results typically are available within 1-2 days and can be accessed via the Pixel by Labcorp website. The test is available now at CVS.com and in select stores in AL, MA, RI and CT.

The OTC testing options are not covered by insurance and are not meant to diagnose acute COVID-19 infection or test the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccination.