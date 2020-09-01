Cvent Delivers Historic Virtual Customer Conference Using Its Newly Launched Cvent Virtual Attendee Hub® to Power the Event

More than 42,000 meetings, events, and hospitality professionals registered to experience the 2-day event

TYSONS, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#cvent--Last week on Aug. 25-26, Cvent, a market-leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider, brought together tens of thousands of industry professionals online for its annual customer conference, Cvent CONNECT US. The historic 2-day event was the largest gathering of event and hospitality professionals in history, and given the virtual, on-demand nature of the event, registration and attendance continue to increase each day as more people look to take part in the virtual experience and consume conference content. Cvent CONNECT US featured 28 breakout sessions, multiple product roadmap livestream presentations, a keynote speech from the company’s CEO and Founder Reggie Aggarwal, one-on-one interviews with Arne Sorenson, President & CEO of Marriott, and Christopher Nassetta, President & CEO of Hilton, and a distinguished panel of travel industry leaders featuring the CEOs of American Airlines, Southwest Airlines, and Dallas Fort Worth (DFW) International Airport.

Registration numbers for Cvent CONNECT US increased nearly tenfold year-over-year, highlighting the deep desire for meetings and event professionals to hear from global leaders about the future, connect and engage with their peers, and experience a virtual event first-hand hosted by the industry’s leading event technology provider. Interest in the event spiked even further in early August when the company announced that it would power its customer conference with its new all-in-one virtual event solution, the Cvent Virtual Attendee Hub®. It was the first time the company used the Virtual Attendee Hub for a live event, giving attendees a front row seat to Cvent’s comprehensive virtual event experience.

“Putting our all-new product to the test for the first time by hosting an industry event with more than 42,000 registrants worldwide showed the unwavering confidence we have in both our product and our team,” said Cvent Co-founder and CTO, David Quattrone. “We’ve had more than 1,000 technology experts working across the platform to help prepare for not just the successful launch of the Virtual Attendee Hub, but the many other product enhancements we announced at the conference. We knew we wanted to put the Virtual Attendee Hub on display at Cvent CONNECT, and we couldn’t be prouder to have been able to deliver such an impactful virtual event experience to tens of thousands of people around the world.”

During the event, Cvent highlighted several new products that are currently available or soon to be released including:

Comprehensive event safety features including its Source Safely microsite, which offers the biggest and most up-to-date global database of venue health and safety information available.

Cvent Instant Book, which will be released in phases starting at the end of 2020, will deliver a best-in-class solution for event planners to organize, and hoteliers to easily book, small scale events.

The extension of its popular free training and certification offer through December 31, 2020. The comprehensive training program gives industry professionals the tools they need to adapt to the current environment and prepare for the future.

Deep insight into The Cvent Virtual Attendee Hub® including how the company leveraged the solution’s broad functionality to pivot its in-person event to a virtual experience, and a look into what new features are being added throughout Q4 2020 and into 2021.

All of the sessions from the 2-day event are available on-demand on the event website. Registration to view the content is free and open to anyone.

Cvent is a leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider with nearly 4,000 employees, 30,000 customers, and 300,000 users worldwide. The comprehensive Cvent event marketing and management platform offers software solutions to event organizers and marketers for online event registration, venue selection, event marketing and management, onsite & virtual solutions, and attendee engagement. Cvent’s suite of products automate and simplify the entire event management process and maximize the impact of in-person, virtual, and hybrid events. Hotels and venues use Cvent’s supplier and venue solutions to win more group and corporate travel business through Cvent’s sourcing platforms and to service their customers directly, efficiently and profitably – helping them grow and own their business. Cvent solutions optimize the entire event management value chain and have enabled clients around the world to manage millions of meetings and events. For more information, please visit Cvent.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

