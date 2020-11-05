BusinessWire

Custodia Technology Launches a Global Cloud Platform for the Recording of Microsoft Teams

NEW YORK & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Custodia Technology announces the release of Compliance Cloud OneSM for Microsoft Teams following increased demand from compliance departments within the banking and financial sector to remain compliant.


Custodia is a global managed service organisation trusted by the banking and finance community and is working in partnership with CGS in the launch and rollout of Compliance Cloud OneSM for Microsoft Teams. CGS is one of the world's leading business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing companies and is partnering with Custodia to provide a secure and stable cloud infrastructure for Compliance Cloud OneSM.

Custodia’s CTO Fernando Cacere says, “We recognise that banks and clients have welcomed Microsoft Teams adoption and, as pioneers in compliance, with Compliance Cloud OneSM for Microsoft Teams, we’ve introduced a solution which enables a wider range of collaborative communications, which can be automatically captured and monitored throughout the banking and financial compliance estate.”

“CGS is proud to be a part of a collaborative effort with Custodia to address the compliance challenges of the banking and finance industry as it adopts Microsoft Teams for remote collaboration. CGS is a leader in Azure hosting and support services is helping to deliver Microsoft Teams compliance standardization to the banking and finance industry,” said Russ Ippoliti, VP of Technology Services, CGS.

Compliance Cloud OneSM will harmonise cloud recording with Custodia’s analytics, automation and monitoring tools solutions. For more information contact getcompliant@custodiatechnology.com

About Custodia Technology

Custodia provides full end-to-end solutions for the compliance estate and in addition to independently supporting best-in-class vendor technologies, it provides its own financial sector software solutions, with a teamed approach to support and training, covering more than 100 countries. Learn more about Custodia https://custodiatechnology.com

About CGS

For more than 35 years, CGS has enabled global enterprises, regional companies, and government agencies to drive breakthrough performance through business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services. CGS is wholly focused on creating comprehensive solutions that meet clients’ complex, multi-dimensional needs, and support clients’ most fundamental business activities. Headquartered in New York City, CGS has offices across North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. For more information, visit www.cgsinc.com or follow us on Twitter at @CGSinc and LinkedIn.


