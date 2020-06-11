Current Health Wins Frost & Sullivan 2020 Remote Patient Monitoring Technology Innovation Leadership Award

The company is lauded for its technical excellence, exceptional scalability, and business momentum

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Following a thorough analysis of the Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) industry in North America, Frost & Sullivan has recognized Current Health as the recipient of its 2020 Technology Innovation Leadership Award. Based on an evaluation of Current Health’s technical innovation and business momentum, this recognition underscores the breakthrough technology and uniquely actionable insights that Current Health brings to the dynamic healthcare landscape.

In its market assessment, Frost & Sullivan lauds Current Health’s delivery of a continuous RPM platform that provides unprecedented insight into patient health, allowing for cost-effective early intervention measures for healthcare organizations. In addition to technology innovation, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Current Health’s rapid commercial growth and strategic response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In the last year, Current Health has grown its customer base tenfold and revenue by 300% as hospitals increasingly seek solutions that support proper, proactive, and continuous patient care despite personnel and resource constraints. Since the onset of COVID-19, Current Health’s RPM platform has allowed hospitals to quickly determine which individuals require physical intervention and resources, and which patients can be better managed via continuous remote monitoring. Using its real-time physiological data set, the largest of its kind, Current Health can accurately map changes in health parameters and subsequently alert providers with insightful and actionable information when there are signs of deterioration in a patient’s health. This not only has helped mitigate the spread of COVID-19 cases but has also addressed hospital bandwidth and resource limitations – thereby improving patient outcomes while reducing healthcare delivery costs.

“Current Health has overcome the historical limitations of RPM technology by creating a user-friendly device that can also provide the most sophisticated monitoring capabilities in the market. This breakthrough technology will support the shift from in-hospital treatment to community-based care, thus preserving health care resources for critical patients while containing the spread of disease,” said Neeraj Jadhav, Senior Research Analyst, Frost & Sullivan. “We believe Current Health’s technical excellence and exceptional scalability can transform the healthcare delivery model well beyond the current crisis. Through seamless integration with multiple peripherals and advanced algorithms, the company provides unprecedented insight into patient health, allowing providers to take cost-effective early intervention measures and, most importantly, improve patient care on a global scale.”

To support its RPM industry evaluation, Frost & Sullivan employed a customized Decision Support Scorecard that allowed research and consulting teams to objectively analyze the performance of market participants according to key benchmarking criteria. These criteria are based on two factors: Technology Leverage and Business Impact. Current Health received an overall ranking of 9.7 based on a 10-point scale – more than three points above the second leading industry player.

“Our mission is to enable a more proactive healthcare delivery model that fosters better patient care while enabling operational and cost efficiencies for providers and patients alike,” said Chris McCann, Co-Founder and CEO, Current Health. “We’re inspired by the growth and momentum Current Health has experienced in the past year, and this Frost & Sullivan recognition only further validates our vision and approach to transform this industry.”

A complete copy of the Frost & Sullivan Technology Innovation Leadership Award: Remote Patient Monitoring report is available for download on the Current Health website.

About Current Health

Current Health provides the leading FDA-cleared, artificial intelligence (AI)-powered remote patient monitoring platform to help healthcare providers reduce risk, cost, and readmissions while improving outcomes. Current Health combines a continuous, ICU-accurate wearable vital signs sensor, connectivity with other devices, symptom chatbot, and video visits into a single platform. Powered by advanced analytics, Current Health’s platform offers healthcare providers the real-time insights they need to make proactive and informed decisions about patient care. As a result, providers can improve patient outcomes and experiences while reducing the cost of healthcare delivery. For more information, visit https://www.currenthealth.com/ and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

V2 Communications

Victoria Newell, 617-426-2222

currenthealth@v2comms.com