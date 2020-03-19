CURE Media Group Reveals the 2020 CURE® Calendar Contest Winners
An exclusive calendar will feature the work of 12 artists.
CRANBURY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Breast--CURE Media Group, the industry-leading multimedia platform devoted to cancer updates and research that reaches over 1 million patients, is proud to announce the winners of its 2020 CURE® Calendar Contest. The 12 selected artists will have their work featured in a yearlong calendar.
“Congratulations to the 12 talented artists across the United States who were hand selected to be showcased in our upcoming 2020 CURE® calendar,” said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, parent company of CURE Media Group. “We thank every one of our readers who submitted their incredible artwork into our first-ever calendar contest and look forward to hosting this contest again next year.”
Selected by a panel of judges, the artwork of the 12 winners exemplifies the beauty and creativity that can arise from the challenges of the cancer experience. Created using a variety of media, the pieces served as a therapeutic outlet for the artists and will inspire all those who view them.
The 2020 CURE® Calendar Contest winners are the following:
- Anne Delano Weathersby of Chevy Chase, Md., for “Heron’s Lunch.”
- Janet Thiets of Acworth, Ga., for “Blue Jay.”
- Michelle “Shelly” McDermott of Mashpee, Mass., for “Fields of Lace.”
- Frank Noll of Brooklyn, N.Y., for “Another Day.”
- Jeremy and Eva Grayzel of Jacksonville Beach, Fla., for “Jumping for Joy.”
- Linda Bronner of Frankenmuth, Mich., for “Rebirth.”
- Kenneth Pieti of Lathrup Village, Mich., for “Peaceful Pilots.”
- Mark Levin of Albuquerque, N.M., for “Vivaldi Flower Petal Table.”
- Jessica Lough of Bellingham, Wash., for “Medical Menopause.”
- Heidi L. White-DiBella of New Bern, N.C., for “Koi Pond.”
- Sasha S. Bialock of West Bloomfield, Mich., for “Hope & Life.”
- Alaina Coote of Toledo, OH, for “Summer Daze.”
To see all submissions and submit your own artwork to the CURE® Art Gallery, click here.
For more information, click here or find us on Twitter @cure_magazine or on Facebook @curemagazine.
About CURE Media Group
CURE Media Group is the leading resource for cancer updates, research and education. It features a full suite of media products, including the industry-leading website, CUREtoday.com; innovative video programs, such as “CURE Connections®”; a series of widely attended live events; CURE® magazine, which reaches over 1 million readers; and the dynamic website for oncology nurses, OncNursingNews.com, and its companion publication, Oncology Nursing News®. CURE Media Group is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America, dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.
