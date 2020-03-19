CURE Media Group Reveals the 2020 CURE® Calendar Contest Winners

An exclusive calendar will feature the work of 12 artists.

CRANBURY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Breast--CURE Media Group, the industry-leading multimedia platform devoted to cancer updates and research that reaches over 1 million patients, is proud to announce the winners of its 2020 CURE® Calendar Contest. The 12 selected artists will have their work featured in a yearlong calendar.

“Congratulations to the 12 talented artists across the United States who were hand selected to be showcased in our upcoming 2020 CURE® calendar,” said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, parent company of CURE Media Group. “We thank every one of our readers who submitted their incredible artwork into our first-ever calendar contest and look forward to hosting this contest again next year.”

Selected by a panel of judges, the artwork of the 12 winners exemplifies the beauty and creativity that can arise from the challenges of the cancer experience. Created using a variety of media, the pieces served as a therapeutic outlet for the artists and will inspire all those who view them.

The 2020 CURE® Calendar Contest winners are the following:

Anne Delano Weathersby of Chevy Chase, Md., for “Heron’s Lunch.”

Janet Thiets of Acworth, Ga., for “Blue Jay.”

Michelle “Shelly” McDermott of Mashpee, Mass., for “Fields of Lace.”

Frank Noll of Brooklyn, N.Y., for “Another Day.”

Jeremy and Eva Grayzel of Jacksonville Beach, Fla., for “Jumping for Joy.”

Linda Bronner of Frankenmuth, Mich., for “Rebirth.”

Kenneth Pieti of Lathrup Village, Mich., for “Peaceful Pilots.”

Mark Levin of Albuquerque, N.M., for “Vivaldi Flower Petal Table.”

Jessica Lough of Bellingham, Wash., for “Medical Menopause.”

Heidi L. White-DiBella of New Bern, N.C., for “Koi Pond.”

Sasha S. Bialock of West Bloomfield, Mich., for “Hope & Life.”

Alaina Coote of Toledo, OH, for “Summer Daze.”

To see all submissions and submit your own artwork to the CURE® Art Gallery, click here.

For more information, click here or find us on Twitter @cure_magazine or on Facebook @curemagazine.

About CURE Media Group

CURE Media Group is the leading resource for cancer updates, research and education. It features a full suite of media products, including the industry-leading website, CUREtoday.com; innovative video programs, such as “CURE Connections®”; a series of widely attended live events; CURE® magazine, which reaches over 1 million readers; and the dynamic website for oncology nurses, OncNursingNews.com, and its companion publication, Oncology Nursing News®. CURE Media Group is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America, dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

CURE Media Group Contact

Alexandra Ventura

609-716-7777, ext. 121

aventura@mjhlifesciences.com