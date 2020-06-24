CURE Media Group Honored in Digital Health Awards® Spring 2020 Competition

Annual awards program recognizes high-quality digital health resources for consumers and health professionals

CRANBURY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#COVID19--CURE Media Group, the industry-leading multimedia platform devoted to cancer updates and research that reaches over million patients, announced today that it received two Digital Health Awards® during the 2020 spring competition on June 5.

“It is an incredible honor that the Digital Health Awards have recognized the results of our team’s dedication and passion for winning,” said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, the parent company of CURE Media Group. “Our two acknowledgments of the spring 2020 session serve as a true testament to the value of the contributions that CURE® has made in the realm of cancer care.”

Winning contributions for the spring 2020 session include:

Hosted by the Health Information Resource Center, a national information clearinghouse for professionals who work in consumer health fields, the biannual Digital Health Awards recognize the world's best digital health resources for consumers and healthcare professionals.

About CURE Media Group

CURE Media Group is the leading resource for cancer updates, research and education. It features a full suite of media products, including the industry-leading website, CUREtoday.com; innovative video programs, such as “CURE Connections®”; a series of widely attended live events; CURE® magazine, which reaches over 1 million readers; and the dynamic website for oncology nurses, OncNursingNews.com, and its companion publication, Oncology Nursing News®. CURE Media Group is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America, dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

