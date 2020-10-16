CSG Revenue Management Solutions Recognised by Frost & Sullivan

BRISBANE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CSG® (NASDAQ: CSGS) has long been an industry leader in delivering flexible, cost-effective monetisation solutions for communication service providers across the globe. Today, the company’s lean and agile revenue management solutions have been recognised by Frost & Sullivan, awarding CSG with its 2020 Asia-Pacific Telecommunications Revenue Management Product Leadership Award.

Frost & Sullivan believes that CSG's ability to consistently maintain the quality, reliability and cost-effectiveness of its convergent revenue management solutions, and its highly qualified workforce and strong collaboration culture, differentiates the company in today’s complex environment. Frost & Sullivan further believes these characteristics will see CSG continue to deliver an impactful contribution in Asia-Pacific in the long term.

“CSG has long been a preferred partner of customers in Asia-Pacific for many years. The significant number of long-term and repeat customers highlights the consistency of CSG’s quality," said Quah Mei Lee, associate director, Frost & Sullivan ICT Practice. "With its modular architecture, CSG's solutions enable customers to implement features and functionalities quickly to meet their specific business needs.”

According to Frost & Sullivan, “CSG’s revenue management solutions have become an important tool for industry participants as they strive to expand their customer bases. This is especially important in the Asia-Pacific region, where the rising mobile and internet penetration amplifies this challenge. By fortifying its operational efficiency with a dedicated workforce that continues to demonstrate a strong customer focus in creating and deploying innovative revenue management solutions, CSG has solidified its business impact for customers in this region, as well as for the entire telecommunications industry.”

“Digital transformation, customer monetisation, the ability to realise new revenue streams through technology innovation and subsequent ability to launch new services quickly are top of mind with our customers,” said Ken Kennedy, president, technology and product, CSG. “We are honoured to be recognised by Frost & Sullivan for our revenue and customer management solutions that help companies worldwide optimise their customer experiences and support long-term profitability.”

Leading telecommunications companies in the Asia-Pacific region rely on CSG to monetise new offerings and protect and maintain existing revenue streams. The company’s broad portfolio of on-premise, private, and public cloud solutions and managed services allows companies to efficiently shorten their time to market and reduce operational costs while delivering innovative services and optimising customer experiences:

CSG Singleview – Available as a licensed or CSG managed solution, Singleview is the only real-time charging, billing and customer care solution designed from the ground up for converged markets and B2C, B2B and B2B2X business models.

CSG Ascendon – A software-as-a-service (SaaS), cloud-first digital monetisation platform which guarantees predictability, speed-to-market, and agility.

“CSG continues to execute on its vision across Asia-Pacific, helping our customers solve their most pressing business challenges, while helping them prepare for the future through technology innovation, business process automation and solutions that help them provide unparalleled customer experience and engagement,” said Ian Watterson, head of CSG’s Asia-Pacific Business. “CSG has long been an industry leader providing monetisation solutions across Asia-Pacific and appreciates Frost & Sullivan for their recognition.”

The Frost & Sullivan award recognises companies that demonstrate outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas including industry leadership, technology innovation, customer service and strategic product developments. Its Asia-Pacific Telecommunications Revenue Management Product Leadership category emphasises a company’s ability to match customer needs, the reliability, value and positioning of its product/services, operational efficiency, and human capital.

Watterson’s award acceptance speech can be found here.

About CSG

For more than 35 years, CSG has simplified the complexity of business, delivering innovative customer engagement solutions that help companies acquire, monetise, engage, and retain customers. Operating across more than 120 countries worldwide, CSG manages billions of critical customer interactions annually, and its award-winning suite of software and services allow companies across dozens of industries to tackle their biggest business challenges and thrive in an ever-changing marketplace.

CSG is the trusted partner for driving digital innovation for hundreds of leading global brands, including AT&T, Charter Communications, Comcast, DISH, Eastlink, Formula One, MTN and Telstra.

To learn more, visit our website at csgi.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Copyright © 2020 CSG Systems International, Inc. and/or its affiliates (“CSG”). All rights reserved. CSG® is a registered trademark of CSG Systems International, Inc. All third-party trademarks, service marks, and/or product names which are referenced in this document are the property of their respective owners, and all rights therein are reserved.

