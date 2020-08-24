CSEngineering Receives Platform One Contract to Support GBSD’s DevSecOps

OGDEN, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#DevSecOps--CSEngineering and BoxBoat Technologies have been awarded a three-year task order to provide the U.S. Air Force's Ground Based Strategic Deterrent (GBSD) program with DevSecOps Collaboration & Support under DoD's Platform One. They will be responsible to onboard and support GBSD's software applications onto the Platform One technology stack to continuously develop and deploy code to multiple security environments.

“The Air Force has relied on CSEngineering to support their critical missions over the past 18 years,” CSEngineering’s President and CEO Christopher Stone said. “As we expand our business through new relationships with Platform One, we’ll be sharing our specialized knowledge base utilizing enterprise DevSecOps deployments and CNCF tooling. Team CSEngineering/BoxBoat is honored to be selected and expects to continue our record of exceptional service to Platform One by supporting the GBSD program.”

Platform One is a DoD-wide enterprise service capability with the goal to make the DoD Enterprise DevSecOps Platform initiative (DSOP) a reality by leveraging industry best practices, open-source software such as Kubernetes and containers, and commercial solutions to instantiate DevSecOps continuous integration (CI)/continuous delivery (CD) pipelines at various classification levels. GBSD is the weapon system replacement for the aging LGM-30 Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile system (ICBM). GBSD represents the modernization of the ground-based leg of the nuclear triad.

Headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, CSEngineering has delivered agile and unwavering solutions to our civilians and defense industry clients since 2002. CSE is differentiated by operational excellence, superior program performance, a history of long-term customer relationships and a strong commitment to their customers’ mission success.

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, BoxBoat helps organizations with DevOps transformation by delivering software faster through the adoption of Kubernetes, cloud native technology, automation, and strategy.

