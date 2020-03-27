CrimeCenter Provides Free Citizen Reporting Tool to Help Law Enforcement Minimize Officer Exposure to COVID-19

Certified Law Enforcement Agencies Can Now Access the Platform at No Cost

NEWARK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#covid19--CrimeCenter Software, the leading provider of cloud-based police case management tools, today announced it is making its Citizen Portal reporting platform free to help law enforcement agencies improve officer safety and work remotely to combat the spread of COVID-19. Citizens can report on an expanded list of crimes and other incidents through the online platform, minimizing in-person interactions while maximizing information sharing.

The cloud-based, CJIS-compliant platform will be available at no cost to all certified U.S. law enforcement agencies, indefinitely. It requires no software to install, no extensive onboarding, and can be deployed in as little as 24 hours. Just provide a link on your existing agency website.

The COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically impacted law enforcement operations at organizations across the country. CrimeCenter’s Citizen Portal platform will help agencies keep citizen communication lines open, enabling law enforcement personnel to maintain continuity of operations while promoting both officer and citizen safety in accordance with CDC social distancing guidelines.

“In a profession that centers around direct interaction with the public, law enforcement is in a very vulnerable position. Already, hundreds of officers have tested positive for the coronavirus, and we’re seeing a significant strain on manpower as a result,” said Mike Cunningham, operations manager, CrimeCenter Software. “It’s important for us to find ways to safely adapt and accomplish the mission without putting officer safety at unnecessary risk. Our staff here at CrimeCenter includes retired 9-11 first responders, and we know too well the serious effects of exposure and the impact it can have on officer safety, even many years later. That’s why we’re committed to doing all we can to prevent it from happening again. Our Citizen Portal can help by allowing law enforcement to adhere to CDC guidelines while maintaining continuity of operations and allowing thorough follow-up to occur using a remote workforce of officers and investigators.”

CrimeCenter Citizen Portal is a no-cost tool that:

Reduces direct contact for officers responding to calls for service

Allows quarantined (but not sick) officers to work remotely by supporting the review, follow-up, and routing processes of any citizen submissions

Can be securely accessed 24/7 from any authorized device

Integrates with CrimeCenter case management software for rapid follow-up and approval workflows while providing centralized dashboards and reporting

Eliminates citizens from waiting on hold and frees up officers from answering non-emergency phone lines

Certified law enforcement agencies can learn more about CrimeCenter Citizen Portal and get started (requires verification) here.

About CrimeCenter Software

CrimeCenter Software is a web-based investigative case management application built by law enforcement, for law enforcement. Accessible on any mobile or desktop device, CrimeCenter delivers intelligent investigation management and analytic capabilities, providing investigators with key information and leading to conclusions that otherwise may not have been possible for both internal and criminal investigations. It exists to allow all agencies – small, medium or large – to function more effectively and better serve their communities. Headquartered in Newark, New Jersey, CrimeCenter Software is strategically located just west of New York City. To learn more, visit crimecenter.com or follow @crimecenter on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

