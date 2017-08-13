Coworker.com Surpasses 5,000 Listings

SAN FRANCISCO — Coworker.com said it has surpassed 5,000 coworking spaces in its global database, making Coworker the largest coworking portal in the world. In addition to the usual 400 new spaces that are added to the site each month, Coworker also welcomed 90 Premier Business Centers as well as 30 of WeWork’s western locations onto the platform, putting Coworker on track to feature 7,000 spaces by 2018.

WeWork’s recent announcement of raising $500M to expand into SE Asia while also acquiring Spacemob in Singapore, emphasizes not only the global coworking movement, but the progression of global coworking networks and communities.

Coworker CEO, Leanne Beesley, said, “The diversity in the coworking and flexible office industry is incredible. From small independent spaces to large networks, every space has a unique culture and community that attract different people. It’s not about finding a desk or good wifi, it’s about finding a community and feeling excited to go to work every day…Being part of this movement, being able to help change people’s lives by connecting them with the spaces and communities where they’ll flourish and thrive, is what motivates us every day.”

With more millennials entering the workforce each year the global demand for coworking is outpacing supply which is currently growing at 24 percent annually.

In addition, Coworker data is revealing a global shift towards private office inclusions and increased flexibility in membership terms for members, illustrating that the diversification of a coworking experience is more important than ever.