COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis- Micro-segmentation Solutions Market 2020-2024 | Growing Instances of Cyberattacks to Boost Growth | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#GlobalMicrosegmentationSolutionsMarket--Technavio has been monitoring the micro-segmentation solutions market and it is poised to grow by USD 2.08 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 25% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.



Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Cisco Systems Inc., Cloudvisory LLC, Dell Technologies Inc., ExtraHop Networks Inc., Extreme Networks Inc., Illumio Inc., Juniper Networks Inc., Nutanix Inc., Unisys Corp., and vArmour Inc. are some of the major market participants. The growing instances of cyberattacks will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Growing instances of cyberattacks have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations.

Micro-segmentation Solutions Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Micro-segmentation Solutions Market is segmented as below:

  • Product
    • Services
    • Software
  • Geographic Landscape
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • MEA
    • North America
    • South America

Micro-segmentation Solutions Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our micro-segmentation solutions market report covers the following areas:

  • Micro-segmentation Solutions Market Size
  • Micro-segmentation Solutions Market Trends
  • Micro-segmentation Solutions Market Analysis

This study identifies the rise in number of data centers as one of the prime reasons driving the micro-segmentation solutions market growth during the next few years.

Micro-segmentation Solutions Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist micro-segmentation solutions market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the micro-segmentation solutions market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the micro-segmentation solutions market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of micro-segmentation solutions market vendors

Table of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market size
  • Market outlook
  • Market sizing 2019
  • Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

  • Market segmentation by product
  • Comparison by product
  • Services - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Software - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Fundraising through crowdfunding platforms
  • Rise in number of data centers
  • Growing number of partnerships among market participants

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Cisco Systems, Inc.
  • Cloudvisory LLC
  • Dell Technologies Inc.
  • ExtraHop Networks Inc.
  • Extreme Networks Inc.
  • Illumio Inc.
  • Juniper Networks Inc.
  • Nutanix Inc.
  • Unisys Corp.
  • vArmour Inc.

PART 14: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

