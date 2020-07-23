Venture Funding

Coursera On Course With $130 Million Series F

MOUNTAIN VIEW — Coursera, which offers a platform of online courses, has raised $130 million as part of a Series F up round. This financing brings the company’s cash balance to more than $300 million.

The round was led by NEA and joined by existing investors Kleiner Perkins, SEEK Group, Learn Capital, SuRo Capital Corp, and G Squared.

Coursera was founded in 2012 by Daphne Koller and Andrew Ng. It is now a leading online learning platform for higher education with over 65 million users. More than 200 of the world’s top universities and industry educators partner with Coursera to offer projects, courses, Specializations, certificates, and degree programs.

Google is a partner of Coursera and earlier this month launched three new professional certificates in data analytics, project management and user experience design.

