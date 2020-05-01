CoStar Group Donates 2,300 Masks to VCU Health System

RICHMOND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CoStar Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSGP), the leading provider of commercial real estate information, analytics and online marketplaces, is donating 2,300 KN95 air respirator masks to VCU Health in support of the fight against COVID-19. The masks will be used by providers, nurses and other team members engaged in patient care to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

This donation of KN95 respirator masks is part of CoStar Group’s continuous commitment to the Richmond community. In 2016, CoStar Group selected Richmond to headquarter its research operations and has since maintained a strong presence in the community.

“We are committed to supporting our community and front line workers now more than ever,” said CoStar Group Founder and CEO, Andrew Florance. “As we all do our part to prevent the spread of the virus, it is our duty to help provide essential personnel with materials that keep them safe as they serve our community.”

CoStar Group is appreciative of the treatment VCU Health has provided to those who have fallen ill during this pandemic. The company values its partnership with Virginia Commonwealth University through recruitment, sponsorship and continued investment.

“We are extremely grateful for the outpouring of community support in these unprecedented times,” said Melinda Hancock, Chief Administrative and Financial Officer for VCU Health System. “It has been a humbling experience. The generosity, collaboration and teamwork of the community has been fundamental in our response to COVID-19. Personal protective equipment is a key resource for our commitment at VCU Health to put safety first in all we do.”

For more information about CoStar Group, visit costargroup.com.

About CoStar Group, Inc.

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) is the leading provider of commercial real estate information, analytics and online marketplaces. Founded in 1987, CoStar conducts expansive, ongoing research to produce and maintain the largest and most comprehensive database of commercial real estate information. Our suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values, market conditions and current availabilities. STR provides premium data benchmarking, analytics and marketplace insights for the global hospitality sector. LoopNet is the most heavily trafficked commercial real estate marketplace online with over 6 million monthly unique visitors. Realla is the UK’s most comprehensive commercial property digital marketplace. Apartments.com, ApartmentFinder.com, ForRent.com, ApartmentHomeLiving.com, Westside Rentals, AFTER55.com, CorporateHousing.com, ForRentUniversity.com and Apartamentos.com form the premier online apartment resource for renters seeking great apartment homes and provide property managers and owners a proven platform for marketing their properties. CoStar Group’s websites attracted an average of approximately 55 million unique monthly visitors in aggregate in the first quarter of 2020. Headquartered in Washington, DC, CoStar maintains offices throughout the U.S. and in Europe, Canada and Asia with a staff of over 4,200 worldwide, including the industry’s largest professional research organization. For more information, visit www.costargroup.com.

About VCU and VCU Health

Virginia Commonwealth University is a major, urban public research university with national and international rankings in sponsored research. Located in downtown Richmond, VCU enrolls more than 31,000 students in 217 degree and certificate programs in the arts, sciences and humanities. Thirty-eight of the programs are unique in Virginia, many of them crossing the disciplines of VCU’s 11 schools and three colleges. The VCU Health brand represents the VCU health sciences academic programs, the VCU Massey Cancer Center and the VCU Health System, which comprises VCU Medical Center (the only academic medical center in the region), Community Memorial Hospital, Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, MCV Physicians and Virginia Premier Health Plan. For more, please visit www.vcu.edu and vcuhealth.org.

