CORRECTING and REPLACING TRILLER Taps Top Streaming Artists and Music Industry Notables as Investors and Strategic Partners; Breaks 26.5 Million Monthly Average Users Overtaking TikTok in the United States

TRILLER, the fastest-growing music-focused social video platform, today announced the addition of eight of the top 10 streaming artists and some of the most high-profile names in the music industry to its roster of investors and strategic partners. Recently the eighth most downloaded app in the photo and video category and 28th most downloadable app overall, overtaking Reddit and Shazam, TRILLER is evolving as the most “go to” platform for music sharing and discovery.

TRILLER’s new investors include artists Snoop Dogg, The Weeknd, Marshmello, Lil Wayne, Juice WRLD, YoungThug, Kendrick Lamar, Baron Davis, Tyga, TI, Jake Paul and Troy Cartner; mega-music managers Gee Roberson (Co-CEO of The Blueprint Group), Moe Shalizi (founder of The Shalizi Group), Wassim Sal Slaiby (CEO of XO Records), Amir Cash Esmailian of XO, and Ash Pournouri (former manager for Avicii); and industry notables including Shawn Gee (President of Live Nation Urban), Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith (Chief Executive Officer of TDE), James Prince (Chief Executive Officer of Rap-a-Lot Records), and Believe Digital, among others.

“We are incredibly fortunate to work with some of the largest artists on the planet, and today’s announcement about our increasing portfolio of partnerships and collaborations with top labels and artists marks perhaps the most significant shift in music since the creation of streaming,” said Mike Lu, Chief Executive Officer of TRILLER. “We are truly putting the music business back together, and artists recognize the importance of TRILLER to the future of the industry.”

TRILLER has licensing partnerships with the majority of the top studios, including Warner Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, and Universal, allowing users to create content with an extensive catalog of music and share it across multiple social platforms, without the need to navigate licensing fees.

Growing at an exponential pace with over 500% month-over-month growth with some of the highest usage time within social apps (over 20 minutes average, with three times a day login average for users, and over an hour daily by creators), TRILLER is surpassing TikTok with over 26.5 million monthly average users and more than 75 million users.

TRILLER INTRODUCES FREE IN-APP STREAMING AND STREAMING INTEGRATION

In addition to its new investors and strategic partners, TRILLER announced that as of this week, subscription users can stream full-length songs for free -- rather than just 30 to 60 second clips -- from virtually every label, directly within the TRILLER app. Users can also save songs to their own playlists and access TRILLER playlists.

“One of the most common questions any music app gets from music and label partners is ‘how will this app help our streaming numbers?’” said Lauren Braun Diamont, Vice President of Content and Strategy at TRILLER. “TRILLER has unlocked the secrets to social streaming, by closing the loop between viral videos and music streams.”

Setting a new precedent, TRILLER allows artists and publishers to receive full stream credit when a video goes viral, with streams counted directly on TRILLER.

“For the first time, streaming will benefit all parties,” said Bobby Sarnevesht, Executive Chairman of TRILLER and Partner in Proxima Media, a TRILLER strategic Partner. “The label, artists, and publishers get credit and revenue from steams and the associated streaming fees. Unlike other platforms, TRILLER is dedicated to artist-centric growth and directly helps artists with their billboard charts by elevating their stream counts.”

“To have the biggest names in hip hop and music join TRILLER validates the genuine need for a radical shift in the way the music industry has operated,” said Ryan Kavanaugh, founder of Proxima Media and a TRILLER strategic partner. “Together, we are finally changing the game and making sure the music ecosystem is as it should be, as we build the MTV for today’s generation. We are a destination not just an app.”

WHAT TRILLER’S NEW PARTNERS HAVE TO SAY…

“TRILLER’s mission is to support artists and musicians, and this new partnership allows musicians to fully take credits for streams directly from TRILLER. This is important as those streams can now count toward their platinum and gold records. Welcome to the world of social streaming creating by TRILLER!!!” -- Gee Roberson, Co-Chief Executive Officer of the Blueprint Group and partner at Maverick, the largest music management firm and strategic advisor to TRILLER.

“TRILLER has always prioritized the music industry and artists. We’re excited to invest in TRILLER and support our artists in launching their new projects. This is a revolutionary deal for the music business as TRILLER has opened the path for streaming services to be accretive in value to our artists.” -- Denis Ladegaillerie, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Believe Digital.

“TRILLER has been an incredible platform for artist discovery and has helped take artists to the next level. Partnering and working with large, established artists like Marshmello to emerging artists like Roddyricch, TRILLER is revolutionizing the music industry by allowing streams to count towards artists on the platform. This transaction demonstrates their commitment to artists and the business and deepens artists connection to their fans.” -- Moe Shalizi, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of The Shalizi Group.

ABOUT TRILLER

TRILLER is an AI-powered music video app that allows users to create professional-looking videos in a matter of seconds. Pick a song, select the portion of the song you want to use, snap a few takes and with the tap of a button you have a celebrity-quality music video starring you and your friends. TRILLER relies solely on organic growth and has more than 75 million downloads, with celebrities from Kevin Hart to Vanessa Hudgens regularly using the app to create their own music videos. TRILLER has over 26.5 million monthly active users. Users login an average of three times daily with over 20 minutes spent on the app and creators over one hour, making it one of the most interactive apps. TRILLER’s partners and investors include 8 of the top 10 streaming artists and several of the largest labels, managers and music influencers. TRILLER recently launched in-app music streaming, allowing users to immediately begin streaming full-length music and exit the app while the music continues to stream, currently at no cost to TRILLER users.

ABOUT PROXIMA MEDIA

Earlier this year Proxima Media acquired controlling interest in TRILLER.

Proxima Media was founded and is owned and operated by legendary Hollywood producer Ryan Kavanaugh, who together with his executive team, are been responsible for producing more than 200 films, which have grossed over $25 billion at the box office. Proxima Media's films include Immortals, The Fast and the Furious, Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, Salt, Wanted, Limitless, The Fighter, Mirror Mirror, Safe Haven, Beyond the Lights, and The Social Network, which received eight Oscar nominations. Other films include Mamma Mia!, 3:10 to Yuma, Grown Ups, and Dear John.

They are credited with originating a number of first-of-their-kind deals that changed the film industry, including a deal for Marvel Studios, which led to the creation of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, that has amassed more than $17.5 billion at the box office worldwide. Mr. Kavanaugh followed-up that success with a first-of-its-kind television pay deal with Netflix and created what is today known as the SVOD window for Netflix, which boosted Netflix's market capitalization to $10 billion USD. Kavanaugh was also honored with a 'Hollywood Producer of the Year' award and was named by Variety as "Showman of the Year."

Kavanaugh's other notable credits include what is now called Independent Sports & Entertainment, an integrated sports, media, entertainment, and management company that represents 300 of the best athletes in the NBA, NFL, and MLB, and is the second-largest integrated management company in the U.S. with approximately $2.5 billion in player contracts. He also created the powerhouse television company, now called Critical Content, which produced hit shows such as MTV's Catfish, Limitless, and over 40 other television series.

Kavanaugh also was a co-founder of PreCash, later renamed Noventis Payments, a groundbreaking technology Fintech platform, which sold earlier this year for over $300 Million. and He was also an investor in numerous successful unicorns, including Juno (originally Zeta-Rx, founded by Jack Kavanaugh), the largest biotech IPO in 2014, which later sold for north of $10 Billion.

