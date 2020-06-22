CORRECTING and REPLACING PPG Introduces ULTRALAST Interior Paint + Primer With Proprietary CLEAN SURFACE TECHNOLOGY

Integrates tough, scratch resistance and easy-clean PPG technology used for cars, mobile phones

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Please replace the release with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions.

The corrected release reads:

PPG INTRODUCES ULTRALAST INTERIOR PAINT + PRIMER WITH PROPRIETARY CLEAN SURFACE TECHNOLOGY

Integrates tough, scratch resistance and easy-clean PPG technology used for cars, mobile phones

PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced the launch of PPG ULTRALAST™ paint + primer. The new product is the first to feature proprietary PPG CLEAN SURFACE TECHNOLOGY™, which protects walls using the same tough, scratch resistant and easy-clean surface technology used for car exteriors and mobile phones.

“PPG is proud to introduce PPG UltraLast paint + primer, which offers washability performance that has not been available in a paint product until now,” said Jaime Irick, PPG vice president, architectural coatings, U.S. and Canada. “Through extensive research, we found that customers want a resilient paint that both allows them to wash off everyday stains and scuffs with ease and provides a durable barrier against future stains. With PPG UltraLast paint + primer, our dedicated team has transformed and streamlined the entire wall-cleaning process.”

Engineered to repel stubborn stains by preventing them from seeping into the paint film, the formula provides professional contractors, property managers and homeowners with a longer-lasting freshly painted look. The product is ideal for high-traffic areas, such as kitchens, bathrooms, play rooms, restaurants, retail spaces, educational facilities and more.

PPG UltraLast paint + primer’s scratch- and fade-defying formula maintains the gloss and vivid color customers initially achieved, while other competing products lose color over time due to rubbing or scrubbing.

“Consumers feel discouraged when they try to clean a stain and it either won’t come off or the effort to remove it damages the paint film, which is almost worse than the stain,” said Alison Bruce, PPG senior marketing manager. “We have found that this often leads them to repaint an entire wall, so our team was determined to provide an innovative paint solution that eliminated that common frustration.”

PPG UltraLast paint + primer resists mildew on the dry paint film and reduces the need for abrasive cleaners and sponges that remove paint and gloss off walls. The product also extends repaint cycles, allowing users to preserve fresh-looking walls until they decide they want to change the color, ultimately saving time and money.

PPG UltraLast paint + primer is available at PPG PAINTS™ stores, select independent retailers and www.TheHomeDepot.com. To learn more about PPG UltraLast paint + primer and see it in action, visit www.ppgpaints.com/ultralast.

PPG Clean Surface Technology is also available in the PITTSBURGH PAINTS & STAINS® REVOLUTION™ product, which is available exclusively at Menards stores in the U.S. Midwest.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD™

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty materials that our customers have trusted for more than 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $15.1 billion in 2019. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

We protect and beautify the world and PPG Paints are trademarks and the PPG Logo is a registered trademark of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

UltraLast, Clean Surface Technology and Revolution are trademarks and Pittsburgh Paints & Stains is a registered trademark of PPG Architectural Finishes, Inc.

CATEGORY Corporate

PPG Media Contacts:

Greta Edgar

Architectural Coatings

724-316-7552

edgar@ppg.com

Jasmin Jimenez

Architectural Coatings

724-271-9298

ijjimenez@ppg.com

www.ppgpaints.com