CORRECTING and REPLACING G2 Reviewers Rate Dynatrace’s AI-Powered Observability Platform the Leader

Strong user ratings reflect the advantages of the company’s all-in-one platform, with continuous automation and AI at core

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Please replace the release with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions.

The corrected release reads:

G2 REVIEWERS RATE DYNATRACE’S AI-POWERED OBSERVABILITY PLATFORM THE LEADER

Strong user ratings reflect the advantages of the company’s all-in-one platform, with continuous automation and AI at core

Software intelligence company Dynatrace (NYSE:DT), today announced G2 users have awarded the company the #1 ranking across six Spring 2020 Grid® Reports: AIOps Platforms, Cloud Infrastructure Monitoring, Container Monitoring, Digital Experience Monitoring, Session Replay and Application Performance Monitoring. These user ratings reflect the advantage of Dynatrace’s all-in-one-platform, which was made for IT, DevOps, and digital experience use cases, and built on a unified data model to enable increased automation and intelligence. This allows teams to spend their time on value-adding activities instead of wasting time and resources troubleshooting problems, tracking down alerts and fixing bugs that have no impact on performance, availability, or functionality.

The G2 user ratings follow other recent industry recognition for Dynatrace. For example, Gartner scored Dynatrace highest in five out of six use cases in its 2020 Critical Capabilities for Application Performance Monitoring report. Complimentary copies of this analyst research are available here.

“Earning the number one spot from G2 users in these six key categories speaks to the impact of our reinvented Dynatrace platform, as well as our continuous innovation of the platform,” said Steve Tack, SVP of Product Management, Dynatrace. “Dynamic modern cloud environments are too complex for humans to manage using dashboards, given the ever-changing relationships of microservices, container platforms like Kubernetes, and cloud services at scale. The volume, velocity and variety of data produced by these environments is simply too massive. Dynatrace delivers continuous automation across the full stack, with AI at the core, enabling our customers to address challenges spanning IT, DevOps and digital experience, and allowing them to spend their time on activities that increase revenue and improve customer satisfaction.”

G2 is a peer-to-peer review site that helps organizations choose the right software and services based on over 1 million authentic, timely reviews from real users. Examples of what G2 users have to say about Dynatrace include:

“While most of the big vendors have spent their time trying to patch and upgrade their way to the needs of today, Dynatrace went back to the drawing board and created something special for today's needs. We have found the AI to be spot on with our environments. The OneAgent is an industry-leading approach to instrumentation, saving administrators time and allowing them to focus on things that matter. I have also never found a vendor with such a strong community backing that is both extremely active and helpful.” – Larry Roberts, Senior Systems Administrator, SRE, Architect, Gordon Food Service

“Dynatrace has more than exceeded our expectations. Gone are the days where Infrastructure was first to blame for everything – Dynatrace provides a clear visualization of where problems lie and even suggests possible resolution. Empowering our users – from DevOps to marketing, management to procurement – to self-service has also freed up resource(es) that can be better spent elsewhere. So great!” – Insurance Consultant

“A gamechanger in monitoring and operations. The unique approach to provide full-stack visibility, not only focusing on one aspect but covering everything that is of interest for a modern cloud operation, driven by a DevOps culture. The scale and automation at which Dynatrace can be applied is unmatched. No need for any manual configuration of thresholds or dependencies, it's discovering dependencies automatically, and the AI helps tremendously to discover problems fast and get to root causes easily.” – Reinhard Weber, Senior Product Manager, SAP CX

“User feedback is key to our success, and directly influences the new platform enhancements and innovations we deliver,” added Tack. “It is extremely rewarding to hear about the significant and positive impact we are having on our users, as well as the value they deliver to their organizations and customers.”

Gartner disclaimers

Gartner, Critical Capabilities for Application Performance Monitoring, Charley Rich, Federico de Silva, April 2020

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About G2.com (formerly G2 Crowd)

Headquartered in Chicago, G2.com is revolutionizing the way businesses discover, buy and manage software and services. More than three million users per month rely on G2 to help them find and buy the best software for their businesses. The platform has more than a million verified reviews and $100M in total funding invested by IVP, Accel Partners, LinkedIn, Emergence Capital, Pritzker Group, Chicago Ventures, Hyde Park Ventures, industry leaders and founders. G2's customers include Amazon Web Services (AWS), IBM and Zoom and Its most recent funding, a $55M Series C, was announced in October, closely followed by the company's acquisitions of Siftery and Advocately.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace provides software intelligence to simplify cloud complexity and accelerate digital transformation. With advanced observability, AI and complete automation, our all-in-one platform delivers precise answers about the performance of applications, the underlying infrastructure and the experience of all users to enable organizations to innovate faster, collaborate more efficiently, and deliver more value with dramatically less effort. That’s why many of the world’s largest enterprises trust Dynatrace® to modernize and automate cloud operations, release better software faster, and deliver unrivaled digital experiences.

Curious to see how you can simplify your cloud? Let us show you. Visit our trial page for a free Dynatrace trial.

To learn more about how Dynatrace can help your business, visit https://www.dynatrace.com, visit our blog and follow us on Twitter @dynatrace.

Press

Hailey Melamut

March Communications

dynatrace@marchcomms.com

+1 617.960.9856

Tristan Webb

Spark Communications

dynatrace@sparkcomms.co.uk

+44 207.436.0420