CORRECTING and REPLACING Edison Interactive Announces Joint Venture with BettorView; Companies Launch BettorView Live—an Interactive Video Conference Solution Built for Sports Engagement

EDISON INTERACTIVE ANNOUNCES JOINT VENTURE WITH BETTORVIEW; COMPANIES LAUNCH BETTORVIEW LIVE—AN INTERACTIVE VIDEO CONFERENCE SOLUTION BUILT FOR SPORTS ENGAGEMENT

Edison Interactive (EI), a leading software provider that builds Internet of Things (IoT) and Digital-out-of-Home (DOOH) solutions, announced today that it has entered into a partnership agreement with BettorView (formerly known as KonekTV), the leading sports betting tech platform that increases fan engagement by bringing game statistics, analytics and odds, as well as native advertising, to the screen, to launch “BettorView Live”.

BettorView Live is an interactive video conferencing platform solution that increases fan engagement via watch parties adjacent to stats, betting odds, and other sports-centric infotainment. The platform was designed to complement in-home viewing of live sports with a focus on betting statistics, while also allowing fans to connect with other fans in a forum setting. The result is a watch party experience that presents fan engagement solutions, with an emphasis on the growing demand for betting content and information.

BettorView creates and optimizes new revenue streams for their iGaming and food delivery partners as these partners seek differentiated ways to engage users. BettorView is currently in 1,000 venues nationwide with partners including Hooters, Bowlero, DraftKings, and William Hill, among others.

“For the past few years, BettorView has been powering a transformation in sports engagement through our partnerships,” said Seth Schorr, Co-founder of BettorView. “Our mission is rooted in creating innovative and exciting ways for fans to engage with their favorite sports, teams and leagues, no matter where they are watching games. Our joint venture with Edison Interactive — who are market disruptors in the development of video conference, IoT and DOOH digital solutions — allows us to bring BettorView Live as a winning solution for sports leagues, teams, fans and sportsbook operators. BettorView Live and our rebrand from KonekTV to BettorView reinforce our longstanding commitment to innovating sports engagement and optimizing how sports betting complements this engagement.”

Engage, Optimize and Grow: A World-Class Digital Experience

In today’s world of sports, professional leagues are facing numerous challenges such as empty stadiums, revenue loss and disruption to fan engagement, among more. “We are excited to partner with BettorView as we are equally committed to solving some of these issues,” stated Jeremy Ostermiller, CEO and Co-founder, Edison Interactive. “Both companies have a wealth of experience and knowledge in addition to delivering forward-thinking technology solutions in the sports industry. I have no doubt that together, we have created a solution that is instrumental for the future of sports.”

The platform is easily accessible for consumers and provides the following feature sets:

Maximizing the In-Home Experience. Whether by integrating livestreams directly into the watch party, or serving as the ideal second screen experience, sports fans can now cheer along with fellow fans, while gaining access to both must-have stats and access to food delivery.

Whether by integrating livestreams directly into the watch party, or serving as the ideal second screen experience, sports fans can now cheer along with fellow fans, while gaining access to both must-have stats and access to food delivery. Connecting with Fans. Whether in a private watch party room with friends and family, a watch party with millions of fans hosted by a celebrity fan or a VIP-only virtual offseason event, BettorView Live connects all fan types for all occasions.

Whether in a private watch party room with friends and family, a watch party with millions of fans hosted by a celebrity fan or a VIP-only virtual offseason event, BettorView Live connects all fan types for all occasions. Educate and Gamify. BettorView Live provides stats, analytics and odds, in a variety of forms, to educate fans on fantasy sports and betting, and allows them to gamify their viewing of live sports. The platform also allows sports leagues and teams, and sportsbook operators, to raise awareness and educate their fan base about sports betting.

“We are providing major sports leagues from all over the world a solution that will positively enhance the customer experience in addition to having easy access to new and essential tools to optimize revenue,” adds Edison’s CRO and Co-founder, Nick Stanitz-Harper. “BettorView Live meets their demands of today, and the platform will continue to support sports organizations to scale in the future.”

“Given my experience in the iGaming industry, I understand how crucial it is to maximize in-game betting,” stated Javier Vargas, COO of BettorView. “In addition to the engagement benefits for fans and professional sports leagues alike, BettorView Live allows a sportsbook to digitally congregate its user base and promote in-game betting via hypertargeted calls-to-action, in a way that does not currently exist.”

BettorView Live gets Better.

The next phase of the product will include direct integration into partners’ apps and allow for live streaming of professional sports games.

To learn more about BettorView Live, or to request a demo, please email: partnerships@BettorView.com

About Edison Interactive

Edison Interactive is a leading software provider that builds customized interactive customer experience solutions for complex environments. Edison has built unparalleled customer experience solutions for industry-leading Fortune 500 companies. Shark Experience presented by Verizon is now available in 23,000+ golf cars in the U.S., and the Avis Budget Group (ABG) Travel Assistant is available to car rental customers at top airport and local-market locations throughout the U.S. and Canada with plans to expand globally. With robust analytics and ancillary revenue opportunities, Edison has enabled brands to connect with customers in more relevant and meaningful ways. The company was founded in 2016, and is headquartered in Denver, Colo. Visit www.edisoninteractive.com to learn more about the company’s innovative customer experience technology, tools and solutions.

About BettorView

BettorView is a leading sports betting tech platform, increasing fan engagement at bars and at home. By showcasing stats, analytics and odds alongside targeted promotions, fans get the best second-screen experience customized for sports betting. BettorView is live at major chains like Hooters and Bowlero, top retail sportsbooks like Wynn and Caesars, and independent sports bars across the country. The company was founded in 2017, and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV. Please visit www.bettorview.com to learn more.

