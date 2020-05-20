CoreSite Realty Corporation Declares Second-Quarter 2020 Dividend on Common Stock

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR), a premier provider of secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions in major U.S. metropolitan areas, today announced a cash dividend of $1.22 per share on common stock and common stock equivalents for the second quarter of 2020, consistent with the previous quarter.

The dividend will be paid on July 15, 2020, to shareholders of record as of June 30, 2020.

About CoreSite

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world’s leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads. Our scalable, flexible solutions and 450+ dedicated employees consistently deliver unmatched data center options — all of which leads to a best-in-class customer experience and lasting relationships. For more information, visit www.CoreSite.com.

