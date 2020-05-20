BusinessWire

CoreSite Realty Corporation Declares Second-Quarter 2020 Dividend on Common Stock

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on CoreSite Realty Corporation Declares Second-Quarter 2020 Dividend on Common Stock

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR), a premier provider of secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions in major U.S. metropolitan areas, today announced a cash dividend of $1.22 per share on common stock and common stock equivalents for the second quarter of 2020, consistent with the previous quarter.


The dividend will be paid on July 15, 2020, to shareholders of record as of June 30, 2020.

About CoreSite

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world’s leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads. Our scalable, flexible solutions and 450+ dedicated employees consistently deliver unmatched data center options — all of which leads to a best-in-class customer experience and lasting relationships. For more information, visit www.CoreSite.com.


Contacts

CoreSite Contact
Carole Jorgensen
Vice President Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
303-405-1012
InvestorRelations@CoreSite.com

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

Everbridge Selection by Massachusetts Represents Another Major U.S. Statewide Public Warning Contract

Posted on Author Business Wire

Everbridge to power Massachusetts’ statewide emergency alerting program, COMMalert, to provide critical event management for threats such as coronavirus
BURLINGTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the leader in critical event …
BusinessWire

Astronics Corporation Addresses COVID-19 Impact on Business

Posted on Author Business Wire

EAST AURORA, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Astronics Corporation (Nasdaq: ATRO), a leading provider of advanced technologies for global aerospace, defense, and other mission critical industries, today announced actions the Company has taken to address the imp…
BusinessWire

CyberPower Named a 2019 CRN Product of the Year Winner

Posted on Author Business Wire

Smart App Online High-Density UPS Systems honored in Power Management Software and Tools category
SHAKOPEE, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CRN–CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named the Smart App Online High-Density UPS systems by Cyber Power Syst…