CoreLogic Sets September 18 Record Date for Special Meeting of Shareholders

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CoreLogic® (NYSE: CLGX), a leading global property data and analytics-driven solutions provider, today announced that it has established September 18, 2020 as the record date for its Special Meeting of stockholders to be held to, among other things, consider and vote on the replacement of up to nine CoreLogic Directors with nominees identified by Senator Investment Group LP and Cannae Holdings Inc. The Special Meeting agenda will also include items of business related to the amendment of CoreLogic's bylaws.

From the time Senator/Cannae made their opportunistic, hostile proposal to acquire CoreLogic, they have been engaged in a misinformation campaign with numerous false and misleading statements. The company issued the following comments in response to several of the repeated false and misleading statements made by Senator and Cannae:

“Despite the fact that CoreLogic’s Board has called a Special Meeting to enable shareholders to vote, Senator/Cannae have persisted in running an unnecessary consent solicitation. They falsely claim they ‘were required to take this step because CoreLogic notified them that it could unilaterally cancel the Meeting at any time and not allow shareholders to replace directors unless we went through with the cumbersome consent solicitation process.’ This is simply untrue. CoreLogic never provided such notification and has publicly committed to holding the Meeting on November 17. We believe the real reason for continuing the solicitation is to confuse shareholders and distract them from a significantly undervalued proposal.

“Senator/Cannae falsely claimed we issued shares to block their ability to reach the 10% ownership threshold necessary to compel calling of a Special Meeting, even though Senator/Cannae’s share ownership was below that threshold because their ability to exercise forward purchase contracts appears to be restricted as a result of antitrust scrutiny. In addition, as previously disclosed, the increase in share count of less than 0.06% repeatedly referenced by Senator/Cannae resulted from ordinary course issuances under employee plans at levels consistent with prior periods.

“Senator/Cannae have repeatedly and falsely claimed that our record-setting operating and financial performance in 2020 is a market-driven anomaly – notwithstanding strong guidance for 2021 and 2022, as well as a 10-year track record of value-creation throughout many mortgage cycles. At the same time as making their false claims, companies controlled by the chairman of Cannae have promoted the robustness of the market in their own public statements.”

CoreLogic’s stockholders of record at the close of business on September 18, 2020 will be entitled to receive notice of and to vote at the Special Meeting. Additional details will be included in CoreLogic's forthcoming proxy statement. Shareholders need not take any action at this time.

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX), the leading provider of property insights and solutions, promotes a healthy housing market and thriving communities. Through its enhanced property data solutions, services and technologies, CoreLogic enables real estate professionals, financial institutions, insurance carriers, government agencies and other housing market participants to help millions of people find, buy and protect their homes. For more information, please visit www.corelogic.com.

