CoreLogic Issues Statement on Meeting with Senator and Cannae

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CoreLogic® (NYSE: CLGX), a leading global property data and analytics-driven solutions provider, issued the following statement following its meeting today with Senator Investment Group LP and Cannae Holdings Inc.:

“Members of the Company’s Board of Directors and senior management met today with representatives of Cannae and Senator to learn more about their unsolicited proposal and discuss our value drivers and why our Board believes their current proposal significantly undervalues CoreLogic. We also discussed deal certainty, including financing and regulatory concerns.

“Despite the Company’s recent guidance update for 2020 and disclosure of financial projections for 2021 and 2022, Senator and Cannae have not revised their proposal to deliver appropriate value to our shareholders. We are open to continuing our dialogue, but we are focused on delivering superior shareholder value by executing on our plan. We are experiencing strong momentum across our business and will update the market when we release our second quarter earnings.”

CoreLogic announced on July 7, 2020 that its Board of Directors had unanimously rejected the unsolicited proposal from Senator/Cannae that it received on June 26, 2020, to acquire all outstanding common shares of CoreLogic for $65.00 per share in cash. After a careful and thorough review, conducted in consultation with its independent financial and legal advisors, CoreLogic’s Board of Directors unanimously concluded that the unsolicited proposal significantly undervalues the Company and is not in the best interests of its shareholders.

